These days we're clasping at anything like normalcy. Last time I visited a grocery store, I wore a mask and sanitized my hands before going through the doors. I knew what I needed already and where to find it, so I got my groceries, followed arrows down the aisles to make sure I was going in the right direction, paid, bagged my groceries and left. I wasn't in there even 10 minutes, and shopping used to take me at least half an hour.
Last time I got a meal from a restaurant, I called on my cellphone, placed my order, paid and picked it up. I can't remember the last time I sat down in a restaurant. I guess the closest I came to a normal dining experience is when I did a story last week about Lynn's Drive-Inn in Bluewell. The waitress was wearing a mask, but the experience was still something approaching normal.
Today I'm working at home.That's become the new normal for a lot of the people who are still working. I have an outdoor assignment today in Bluefield, and it will be a relief to go outside and do something that used to be perfectly normal for anyone in the news business; of course, I'll still be wearing my mask and have a little bottle of hand sanitizer ready.
I'd say the most difficult part of this stay-at-home and social distancing regime is not being able to see many friends and loved ones in person. Technology ranging from telephones to online chats are easing that burden, but it's still not the same. In the past, I'd go visit my mom about every other weekend to see how she's doing and see if there was anything I could do for her.
Well, that routine ended when the pandemic arrived and put older people at risk. Mom's right in that at-risk age group. I'm feeling fine, but now we know that you can have the virus and not show any symptoms; and worse, you can still spread it around. Mom takes social distancing seriously, thank goodness, and I'm reluctant to take a risk.
I keep telling myself that some day this episode will be over and we'll be able to travel freely again. I suspect that we'll be seeing a lot of family reunions and travel. Maybe we'll get together in North Carolina at my sister Karen's home or we'll all head up to mom's home.
What will I do when I see mom and the rest of my family? I think there's a good chance I'll bust out crying.
That almost happened years ago when I was trying a teaching career down in Henry County, Va. My transition from journalism to education was rocky and stressful, and I wasn't able to see mom and dad very much thanks to my workload. West Virginia was hours away, but one Friday evening after school, I decided to go.
I drove for hours and reached mom and dad's house late in the evening. I thought I had told them I was coming, but dad was surprised and delighted to see me when he answered the door. He motioned for me to be quiet when mom called out and asked who was at the door. She came around the corner and, well, the dam almost burst. I was so happy to finally see them even if it was only for a day and a half.
Mom and I talk regularly on the phone and I keep assuring her that I'm fine, and she does the same for me. I talked to her on Mother's Day, and I plan to send her a couple of cloth masks as a belated Mother's Day present. She has some, but says they're not very comfortable. She's never liked having to wear anything on her face and I don't blame her since that's something I don't enjoy, either, but it's part of the new reality until life returns to normal.
Eventually, normalcy will return. We will go to grocery stores without wearing a mask or sanitizing shopping carts. We'll go into restaurants with friends and family and sit down at a real table. People will return to work and we won't worry about being in a crowd. Getting to that point will take a lot of time and patience, but there will be a time when this pandemic is over. I know the current restrictions are hard and get on one's nerves, but they're necessary if we want the return of a safe and normal life.
And shedding tears of relief will be fine when it's all over.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph's senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
