I have to keep reminding myself to speak up when I’m wearing a mask. Masks have become part of our everyday routine ever since COVID-19 arrived, but adjusting to them has become an everyday challenge.
This morning I was answering some questions for a checkup when I had to tell the nurse, “I’ve got to remember to speak up.” Naturally, I was wearing a mask and so was she.
What she said next reminded me of that classic horror movie “The Invisible Man.” In one scene, the title character is explaining his reluctant to henchman that being invisible isn’t easy. He was invisible to himself as well as everybody else, so he had a hard time seeing when he might bump or trip against something. Going up and down stairs was a challenge because we’re used to watching our feet, he said.
I said that I thought the masks interfered with hearing, and the nurse said that we’re used to watching people talk; in other words, seeing their mouths and watching their lips move. I admitted that I had never thought of that fact before today. I do tend to watch lips when somebody is talking to me. Thanks to masks, we can’t see mouths when people are talking to us, so this could mess up our brains when we’re processing speech.
Now I will admit that masks mess up my breath pretty frequently. I’ve found the disposable masks to be the most comfortable one because they’re less likely to press against my nostrils. They also don’t pull on my ears as much as the other types. My sister, Karen, says we’re all going to have “monkey ears” when the pandemic’s over because all our ears are going to be pulled out of place. So I’m going to look like Curious George when this is all over.
Cloth masks are cloth and washable, thus they’re renewable. My main problem is that they get so darn soggy. My breath passes through the cloth, the moisture in my breath condenses and the masks start getting plain wet. The word “nasty” goes through my head and I have to switch to a disposable mask or endure the nasty mask until I can wash it. I never imagined a year ago that I’d be throwing masks into my washing machine along with everything else.
At least masks are fairly plentiful now. When the pandemic started last year, masks quickly became hard to find while hospitals and first responders scrambled to find them. Now you see packets of them in lots of our stores and we can buy customized masks online so our COVID-19 protection can become a fashion statement. You can buy masks that match your clothes so you don’t look so clinical when you go shopping. I’ve seen masks with everything from evil zombie mouths to political slogans on them. Entrepreneurs have been cashing in on the mask demand.
I haven’t fallen in love with masks even though I know we need the protection. I keep telling myself that a soggy mask is better than getting sick with COVID and facing all the possible consequences. Mask wearing isn’t a guarantee against infection, but I’m always ready to reduce my chances of catching it and carrying it back to my loved ones.
What I’m ultimately hoping to do is someday tell little great nephews and nieces why old great Unk – maybe I’ll be Grunkle by that time – and everybody else had to wear masks so many years ago. Maybe I’ll still have some of my masks tucked away in a dresser drawer somewhere. I’ll get them out and dare the kids to wear them for a few minutes.
I don’t think they’re going to like those masks very much unless I put some money behind my dare. After they’ve had enough and they’re gasping for breath, I’ll tell them about hand sanitizers that dried out your hands and getting long cotton swabs stuck all the way down your nose so you could be COVID tested.
It’s my hope that these little kids will have to be told what the word “pandemic” means and told about the long lines of people waiting to be vaccinated instead of having to experience such an event themselves. Some day COVID-19 will be history that has to be explained to children. That is a hope I hand onto.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
