I have a proposal to boost McDowell County. First, some background. I wrote for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph from 1972 until 1987 when I was hired to write the metro column for the Evansville, Ind., Courier & Press. I retired in 2011. Two years later, we moved to Carmel, an Indianapolis suburb, to be closer to our grandchildren.
My legacy website (www.pluggerpublishing.com) contains links to a collection of columns (Favorites), my material on the civil rights movement (Coming Together) and my writing on Appalachia (Folks Are Talking). I have penned numerous plays since moving to Indiana and have had an entry in the IndyFringe Festival every year since 2015.
While at the Daily Telegraph, I wrote thousands of columns and feature stories. I was fascinated by the mining culture and interviewed scores of old timers who told tales of the area’s glory days. I hold an especially warm spot for McDowell County. I would not have developed as a writer without the county’s influence.
I’d like to give back.
My 2018 entry in the IndyFringe was “They Shall Take Up Serpents” about the snake-handlers of Jolo. I attended numerous services at the church. The character of Cindy is based on a young woman who was contemplating picking up serpents when I interviewed her.
I would like to bring original theater (and this one-act play) to McDowell County as a fund-raiser. I will pay a director who would cast the show and handle logistics. I will pay the four actors. All proceeds would benefit McDowell County. My idea would be to stage the show in the late spring of 2020 with two performances (afternoon and evening) each on a Saturday and Sunday. I’ll be there and would gladly participate in an audience talk-back at the conclusion of each show.
Perhaps (“Serpents”) could be staged at the Caffrey Arts Center or at a school auditorium.
Garret Mathews
Carmel, Ind.
