The two Bluefields are on the move again, with a number of promising new economic development and job creation initiatives on the horizon.
Last Tuesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Omnis Building Technologies, which is developing a $40 million manufacturing plant at Exit 1. The company, which relocated from California to West Virginia, is planning to create 150 to 300 good-paying jobs for the region. This exciting development will help in opening up the heavily traveled Interstate 77 corridor in Bluefield to additional business growth in the years ahead.
The 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Exit 1 will create specialized housing materials.
The company is a manufacturer of energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, the patented turn-key homes are easily constructed and move-in ready in just a few days.
City officials believe some of the pre-designed homes could eventually end up in Bluefield once the company is operational at Exit 1.
Earlier this month, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Chicago-based sign manufacturer Signco will invest $650,000 and establish a facility in neighboring Bluefield, Va., creating 19 new jobs.
Signco will occupy the former MC Signs facility at 334 Industrial Park Road in Bluefield, the governor’s office said.
Signco works with businesses of all sizes to create customized sign and logo designs.
Both announcements come nearly two years to the date that technology giant Intuit unveiled plans for its prosperity hub in Bluefield, a transformative development that has opened up the Bluefield region to renewed economic development and growth.
Since that time, the historic Granada Theater has reopened in downtown Bluefield, the old Kmart has been transformed into a new shopping complex with the additions of Gabes and Goodwill, a new bakery is being developed in Bluefield, Va. and a new bakery has opened in Princeton, the Sternloff Center for West Virginia Musicology has been announced for Bluefield State College, Southwest Virginia Community College has opened a new Bluefield, Va. campus and Bluefield College became Bluefield University, among numerous other new business openings and announcements over the last two years.
These are truly exciting times for those individuals who call the greater Bluefield region home. The future suddenly looks much brighter for the two Bluefields.
