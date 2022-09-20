Here is some good news to report. New economic data coming out of Charleston shows that tourism in West Virginia is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia is moving in the right direction with visitors embracing the state’s many outdoor adventures.
The hopeful findings come from yearly economic impact research, released last week by Gov. Jim Justice at the industry’s annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The research shows traveler spending in West Virginia exceeded $4.9 billion in 2021.
In addition to statewide data, the report shows that each of the state’s nine travel regions saw growth in 2021. The report also found that visitor spending for accommodations was $723 million, an increase of 44.1 percent and that visitors who stayed in a short-term rental spent $176 million in 2021, an increase of 15.4 percent.
The research was prepared by Dean Runyan and Associates, a leading national firm for tourism economic research. Runyan economists have studied the impact of West Virginia’s tourism industry since 2000.
The data appears to reflect what we are seeing locally. ATV tourists are still flocking to the region to enjoy our ATV trails.
“It comes as no surprise to me that our great state has come out on top of all the others once again,” Justice said. “I want to congratulate the entire tourism industry for all their hard work to help make this growth possible. I am looking forward to seeing our tourism industry continue to grow for many more years to come.”
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic isn’t the only challenge tourism officials have faced in recent months. Inflation, which is at a 40-year-high, along with still stubbornly high gas prices, has forced some to curtain travel.
But even those economic challenges didn’t stop some from seeking a vacation in the great outdoors.
“Our industry didn’t just erase the impact of COVID-19, we actually did better last year than we were doing before the pandemic,” West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said. “Thanks to the overwhelming support from the governor, the determination and grit of our incredible industry, and our state being perfectly positioned with wide open spaces, we’ve been able to thrive in spite of the challenges the past few years have brought.”
Projections for 2022 suggest West Virginia may surpass $5 billion in travel spending for the first time in the state’s history.
That’s great news for our region, which has become a tourism destination in recent years for those seeking an outdoor getaway.
