As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the health and financial security of millions of Americans 50+, it’s critical that West Virginia voters 50+ demand that candidates listen to our concerns. AARP West Virginia is committed to Protect Voters 50+ this election amid the pandemic and make our voices heard.
If candidates want to win, they need to listen to the issues that are important to West Virginia’s 50+ voters: protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices and safe, affordable long-term care.
This year, more than ever, 50+ voters should be aware of the options they have to vote safely. You can vote by an Absentee Ballot, in-person during early voting which begins on October 21st or in-person on Election Day on November 3rd.
Your voice matters. If you are not registered to vote in West Virginia, you have until October 13 to register.
AARP-West Virginia developed a Voter Resource webpage https://states.aarp.org/west-virginia/election-voting-guide to help you vote safely either by absentee ballot or voting in person.
Julie Ann Pauley,
AARP WV Volunteer, Princeton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.