I am still going through some family memorabilia and I hope everyone saves as much as they can about their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins – it all provides a walk through history, a priceless family heirloom of sorts.
Another thing I found recently that really made me happy was four dvds that should contain old family movies Aunt Ebb took with her Kodak camera in the 1960s.
Those small movie reels that I saw many years ago with a projector could have easily been lost to time and I thought for several years they had been.
But then a family member, I think my brother, found them and had them transcribed, or whatever word is used for the process, to dvds. However, I never had any of the dvds and didn’t remember who he had given them to.
While I was looking through boxes full of family things that had been in storage I unexpectedly came across four dvds with “Ebb’’s movies” written on each one, number one through four.
That, of course, made my heart soar because it has been many years since I saw those movies and I think at one point some people added voice-overs to identify all the people.
One of the most fascinating things about them was to see an older generation long gone that I only had fleeting memories of as a child.
Aunt Ebb bought that Kodak movie camera at a time when no one else in the family had one, so she filmed family gatherings, visits, people walking in and out of church or just a casual get-together.
Of course, home movies had been around for a long time, but it was a matter of expense.
Besides the cost of the camera and film, you needed a projector to show the film after it was developed. So for people who didn’t have much money, it was considered an unnecessary luxury that most could not afford.
Regular photos suited people just fine.
But Aunt Ebb was always the groundbreaker, and since she was not married and never wanted a “frazzlin’” man to take care of, she could save a little extra money for things.
Besides, a home movie outfit was cheaper than her motorcycle and collection of guns.
So she would show up, camera in hand, and we knew right away who was shy, who was okay with it and those who actually loved being filmed.
Most people just stood around uncomfortably, telling Aunt Ebb, but not always meaning it, to point that camera somewhere else.
Not Aunt Ruby, though. She was the one who pranced and strutted and danced and joked and sang when the camera was on her, a natural performer.
Good thing the cameras didn’t include sound in those days because Aunt Ruby could crack some, well, let’s say colorful, jokes too.
She was fit for a camera, too. A tall, good-looking buxomy woman with red hair and a broad smile, she was always the life of any party, and had a huge collection of naughty what-nots.
My mother was fond of the spotlight as well, smiling ear and to ear and could dance too, especially clog.
Aunt Ebb loved to surprise people as they came out of church service and it was always interesting to see their reaction. Some put their hands over the faces, others just grinned, a few fussed at her.
But years later, watching those movies preserved people in time, presenting glimpses of who they actually were, not just how we remember them.
It also showed the reality of the environment, how things looked, from buildings to roads to cars. Many memorable things that did not last, like my grandmother’s willow tree, I could see again.
Those movies transported me back to childhood, experiencing once again the memories, but this time more accurately and in focus.
I have also wanted for my kids to see them, and that is really the most important thing. They need to know their heritage and see their ancestors alive, not just here stories about them.
After all of this, I still have not played the dvds.
Every time I intend to, I am too afraid something may be wrong with them and they won’t play.
Gosh. I may have to let someone else try it.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.