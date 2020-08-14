Greatly disappointed in Smokey’s column today (8/11/2020). I thought it would be rejoicing to the heavens over the actions his president took to aid the unemployed, but instead it was basically a rehash of ‘Obama’s War on Coal’. I was glad to read that he now admits that the ‘War on Coal’ began long before Obama became president. It began when mine owners began installing mining machines to replace miners. After all, you don’t pay salaries, overtime and benefits to a machine.
It would have been so beneficial for the great things he suggests that coal can accomplish if the mining companies had begun a joint effort to begin working on them several years ago. But no, they decided to blame Obama. Now they realize they are running out of opinions because of clean energy, such as natural gas, wind and solar, and they are all now in favor of developing these new processes.
Attended the County Commission meeting today to see what their action would be concerning the County Board of Health. Before I begin, I would like to thank them for ensuring everyone at the meeting wore masks. There was a motion to ask the State Board of Health to remove all the members of our Board of Health. It failed because there was no second to it. I do believe that this is the Board of Health’s last chance to resolve this mess. If it continues, I believe this motion, if submitted again, will pass! We can always hope that the state will decide to do what was not done today.
However, the Commissioners were all in agreement that the Mercer County Board of Health has lost the confidence of many Mercer County citizens. Their representative offered nothing in the way of an apology and took no responsibility for the mess the Board of Health created for themselves. Rather, like most boards, who find themselves in similar situations, rather than accepting responsibility for their actions (in this case their lack of inaction) our Board of Health is looking for others to blame, It will be a shame if anyone else, except this Board, is blamed for this mess that they themselves created!
Thank you.
Bill Skeat,
Athens
