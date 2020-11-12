With the rising numbers in both Mercer County COVID-19 cases and the increasing number of deaths from it, our County Commissioners must do something about the failure of the Mercer County Health Board of Directors.
With the acknowledgment of the state Health Department that they were a board in disarray, they were supposed, with their new members, to get their act together but they have not done so. We need leadership from this board and this has not been forthcoming.
We also need leadership from our County Commissioners and for them to let this MC BOD failure to continue is inexcusable!
Would also like to comment on the upcoming Veteran’s Day celebrations. While we celebrate this holiday, let us remember the many veterans deported by the Trump administration. Hopefully by Veterans Day 2021, these men and women will be welcomed back to America!
Thank you.
Sincerely,
Bill Skeat,
Athens
