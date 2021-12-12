Area law enforcement agencies have had trouble in recent years recruiting new officers, but it’s not a problem unique to our region. In fact, police agencies across the country are facing the same challenge.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is one of those officials who is searching for a solution to this problem. He met recently with law enforcement officials in Mercer County to discuss the “revolving door” problem.
“This is a huge challenge and we have seen it everywhere,” Morrisey said. “You don’t want to be cannibalizing each other. Swapping jobs doesn’t solve the problem.”
Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, who also attended last week’s forum, told Morrisey that recruiting police officers was once easy because of the large pool of applicants, but that has changed in recent years.
“We can’t get the people we need to do this job anymore,” Dillow said. “We are not getting recruits.”
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson believes wages in the profession are not increasing enough to be attractive. He argues at some point the salary structure for police officers needs to be examined, adding that in West Virginia it is primarily a pay problem because residents are generally pro-police.
Marson said only five people recently responded to an opening at the Bluefield Police Department where “historically, we were up to 40 or 50 to 100 in the past.”
Morriseys said the so-called “defund the police” movement, which has been largely blamed on Democrats, had a real negative and chilling effect on officer recruitment efforts across the nation.
“There is need for high-quality workers who can fill those slots. But there also was a real negative effect from what happened last year with the defund the police movement,” Morrisey, a Republican, said. “I think a lot of people are not looking to go into the noble career of law enforcement. We’ve got to reverse that.”
A statewide recruitment effort that may entice people to look in the direction of law enforcement was one of the ideas that came out of the Mercer County meeting, which Morrisey promised to support.
“No argument, the men in blue deserve all of our praise, financial support and backing,” Morrisey said. “I am all in.”
Morrisey also is hopeful that financial settlements involving opioid lawsuits may mean more money for localities that can be spent on law enforcement.
Here in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, area residents largely support and stand behind the brave men and women of law enforcement.
We join Morrisey, and law enforcement agencies across the region, in supporting any and all efforts that help with officer recruitment and strengthening the ranks of local law enforcement divisions.
