I’ve repeatedly heard the African proverb “It takes a village to raise a child.” Well, during my attempts at a teaching career, I learned that there’s a lot of truth behind that proverb.
We had teachers in the Southwest Virginia high school I worked in, but we also had counselors, specialists and the parents, so trying to educate high school kids was a team effort.
When new people join our newsroom team, we all play parts in showing the new recruit how our organization works and share our experiences with gathering the news and presenting it.
For instance, when I reported for work the first time so many years ago, I was overdressed and had no experience with taking obituaries over the telephone.
I came to work with a journalism degree, but I quickly learned that my lessons were far from over. And those lessons are going on even today.
When my nephews A.J. and Alex were born, I found myself taking part in their education, too.
I played with them, helped them learn how to interact with other people and, hopefully, avoid more dangerous behavior. I know I wasn’t entirely successful.
“If it’s safe, it can’t be any fun,” A.J. once declared.
We worked on manners, too. When Alex was a toddler and learning to talk, we started working on saying please and thank you.
One day while I was visiting, he motioned that he wanted me to get him a snack, so I went to the pantry and he pointed out some potato chips. My sister, Karen, watched.
“Now what do you say, Alex?” she prompted.
“What do you say?” I added.
“In a bowl!” he yelled.
Alex is selling insurance now, so he doesn’t yell like that anymore.
I gradually learned that sometimes small things can have a big impact in a child’s life.
Last Saturday I was reminded about this when I finished a hike at Glenwood Park.
I was approaching the parking lot when two little girls came running up to me. I’d say they were about 6 or 7 years old, and they were all smiles. One of them was carrying a cardboard box.
After a chorus of being called sir, they asked me if I’d like to buy a bracelet for a dollar. They had bracelets made of colored rubber bands.
Well, I happened to have some dollar bills and I said, sure, I’ll get one and send it to a friend. I picked one out, paid and they thanked me.
They were gleeful as they went running back to the woman accompanying them.
“We did it!” one of the girls yelled.
The bracelet came with a card stating “Thank You for Supporting My Small Business.” I think they were in one of those programs that teach children about money and business. and I think I was their first buyer.
For one dollar, I helped a couple of little girls get some experience with sales and help boost their confidence a bit.
I hope they had more success among the people out at the park that day; in fact, I hope they sold out. Judging by how many bracelets I saw in that box, they could have earned about $15 or $20.
That’s not a lot of money these days, but it’s a lot for little kids who want to see the results of their hard work.
I’m sure they put in some real work. I don’t think that my hands, stiff after more than 30 years of typing almost every day, could make rubber band bracelets.
Spending a dollar, offering some advice or giving some words of encouragement can do a lot for a child.
Even asking for their opinions or listening to them tell a story can go a long way helping develop their minds.
Whenever I talk to some elementary school or kindergarten students, I hear some pretty interesting stories.
One time a little girl new to first grade said that she liked first grade better than kindergarten. You didn’t have to work as hard.
For a dollar, I helped two little girls boost their confidence and became the proud owner of a rubber band bracelet.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
