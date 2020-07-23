A primitive, off-the-grid experience, sounds like a good idea during a global pandemic, particularly when avoiding large crowds and social distancing is considered the new rule of law. And that is just what Camp Creek State Park and Forest in Mercer County is now offering.
A new cabin featuring rustic accommodations was dedicated at the park last week and is now available for reservations, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
The new addition, called the Ranger Outpost Cabin, is the first of its type to be offered at Camp Creek, which is known for its variety of camping accommodations.
“We’re excited to get this cabin open and offer something unique to folks looking for a secluded place to enjoy an adventure in the mountains,” Stephen McDaniel, director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, which oversees the state parks system, said. “I want to thank everyone at the park and the good folks at the Camp Creek Foundation for their hard work on this project. We look forward to seeing the impact this cabin is going to have on tourism in Mercer County and the surrounding area.”
Like the park’s Pack It In, Pack It Out campground, the Ranger Outpost Cabin is located on the forest side of Camp Creek and provides a rustic experience away from modern facilities. Visitors seeking to reach the new cabin cannot simply drive to it. Getting to the cabin requires hiking 3.3 miles.
“This cabin is really special and perfect for people who want to escape to the mountains and experience what cabin life was like a century ago,” Camp Creek Superintendent Frank Ratcliffe added. “We’re already getting reservations and expect this cabin to be popular because when you get up on that mountain, breathe in the fresh air and hear nothing but silence, you won’t want to leave.”
The Ranger Outpost Cabin can be reserved by calling the West Virginia State Parks call center at 1-833-WVPARKS.
Before making a reservation, guests should note that the Ranger Outpost Cabin does not have electric, running water or a kitchen. Instead the cabin features a studio-style interior with four bunk-style beds and a loft with a twin bed. Mattress pads are provided, though guests are encouraged to pack their own bedding, lights, water and other items needed for an overnight stay, according to park officials. There is a cooking grate, fire ring, picnic table and restroom facilities located outside.
The outpost cabin sounds like a great get-away and another welcomed tourist destination for Mercer County.
We expect many outdoor enthusiasts in our region will make good use of the Ranger Outpost Cabin. Those looking to escape from the pandemic and to take the concept of social distancing to the next level may also want to consider reserving the cabin.
