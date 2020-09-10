More than 200 volunteers are expected to converge next week upon the historic Oak Grove Cemetery in Bluewell to help cut grass, weeds and bushes that have grown up around the landmark. The last time the cemetery was cleared of grass and weeds was four years ago.
A group of churches from around the region will participate in the grass and weed cutting campaign on Saturday, Sept. 19. Bob Redd, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bluefield, Va., and sports information director at Bluefield College, said every year Mormon churches in the region (consisting of 10 congregations) have a service project. And this year they chose the Oak Grove Cemetery as their day of service campaign. Other churches in the region also will be helping with the effort.
Oak Grove, a cemetery that served African American families of the region from 1922 until as recently as 1990, was last cleared of grass and high weeds in 2016. That effort was spearheaded four years ago by a Virginia Beach man, James Johnson, a native of the area.
Johnson also repaired many graves and even hired two masons to rebuild the columns at the entrance to the cemetery. But after he finished he could not find a group to keep up the cemetery, and it started being overgrown by grass and weeds once again. So Johnson appealed to the community to step up to the plate and help maintain the cemetery.
Redd said the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Bluefield, Va., decided to answer Johnson’s plea. Redd estimates that as many as 200 people will participate in the Sept. 19 clean-up campaign at the cemetery.
Because of the high grass and weeds, Redd said it is currently difficult to see tombstones and grave markers at the cemetery.
He says it is not clear how many people are buried at the cemetery, but estimates have been in the thousands.
Redd said he was aware of Johnson’s work and wanted to do something to help.
“At this point, it’s a one-day project,” Redd said. “But we would like to keep things going. We are doing what we can to get something started where we can continue maintenance and upkeep of the cemetery. If you are African-American from this area that means many of your relatives were buried here. I have had several calls from local people who want to help and that’s great.”
Local churches that will be helping besides the Mormon churches include John Stewart United Methodist Church, Scott Street Baptist Church, Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal, Faith Center Church and Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
It’s great to see so many members of our local faith community stepping up to help out with this worthwhile endeavor.
We applaud all of the volunteers who are helping with this important day of service campaign. It is critical for our community to maintain this local historic landmark.
