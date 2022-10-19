As expected, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s newly released energy plan advocates for an all-of-the-above approach when it comes to meeting the energy needs of families and businesses across the Commonwealth. He’s also working to undo mandates set by former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, including a 2050 deadline for the transition to all renewables in Virginia.
Youngkin correctly calls that deadline unrealistic and too expensive. However, his embrace of an all-of-the-above energy portfolio also opens the door to nuclear energy. And his 2022 Virginia Energy Plan identifies the Southwest Virginia region as the site for a proposed small modular nuclear reactor.
Youngkin envisions the development of that nuclear reactor project in Southwest Virginia within 10 years. However, there are currently more questions than answers about the proposal.
Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., and several Republican members of the Virginia General Assembly traveled to an abandoned mine site in Wise County last week to discuss the project.
During that event, Youngkin said he would be requesting $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear power. Youngkin said the reclaimed mine site in Norton was selected as “an example” of a possible location for a proposed Small Modular Nuclear Reactor project in Southwest Virginia.
However, the governor’s office later said in a press release that Southwest Virginia has hundreds of similar locations ready for development as potential energy and economic development sites.
So is the reclaimed coal mine in Norton one of the locations actually being considered for the nuclear reactor, or was it just an “example” of a possible site?
According to Youngkin, $5 million from the Virginia Power Innovation Fund will be used to provide grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor technology, to provide funding for nuclear workforce development and for a nuclear reactor site exploration in Southwest Virginia.
It sounds like this project is in the very early exploratory stages.
At this point, more specific details are needed. This includes what sites (counties, towns and cities) are being considered for the project?
Even fellow Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly are seeking more details about the nuclear reactor vision.
Delegate James. W “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, who represents Tazewell and Buchanan counties in Virginia’s Third Delegate District, said there are a number of factors that must be considered for such a development.
“Small nuclear reactors are promising but a great deal of research must be conducted and other factors such as environmental and safety issues must be strongly considered,” Morefield said. “Japan and other countries around the world focused heavily on nuclear and renewable energy. They have experienced the dangers of nuclear energy and the expense of renewable energy with several of them now focusing on building new coal-fired power plants.”
Morefield said another concern would be access to uranium.
“It’s unfortunate, but most of the world’s largest suppliers of uranium are not located in the United States,” Morefield added. “If Virginia is going to be serious about building more nuclear reactors we must first lift the moratorium on uranium mining in Virginia.”
Clearly more information is needed.
Of course, the obvious question on everyone’s mind is where would this project be located? Is the reclaimed coal mine in Norton the actual site?
From that point, all of the regulatory and environmental questions would have to be addressed. The state also would have to seek public input from citizens across Southwest Virginia, as well as the home county of the proposed development.
If Youngkin is serious about developing a small nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia, then his administration will need to provide more specific details about the project.
