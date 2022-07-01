Anyone who knows me understands very well I am not exactly fond of being around spiders.
It’s not that I am afraid of them, well, maybe I am, but they are just the creepiest thing in the world to me. Can’t help it. That is just the way I am for whatever reason, although I think many people share this unpleasantness.
Snakes, the other common fear, do not bother me much. I don’t want to be startled by one, but they don’t really bother me.
Don’t get me wrong. I appreciate the talents of spiders and their role in nature.
To give an example, I was driving to work a few years ago and noticed a web outside on my driver’s side mirror. On the web was a fly that had the misfortune of being stuck there.
Horror movie fans may recall the 1958 version, I think, of The Fly, when David Hedison turned into a fly and was stuck in a web.
Anyway, I also noticed the wind from the movement of the car had left the fly dangling, barely caught now on one strand of web, close to breaking free.
What followed was fascinating.
The spider suddenly emerged from behind the mirror and quickly moved to the fly, spinning more web to encircle the fly and make the connection to the mirror stronger.
With amazing speed that little spider displayed an instinct to preserve his dinner that demonstrated just how talented the creatures are.
Of course, I learned enough biology to know how the world of countless critters works, the ecosystems they live in and where each one plays a role so they all can survive.
Nature sustains itself.
Yes, critters do often eat each other to survive, and that is part of nature as well.
I actually saw a black snake eat a copperhead once. Although I had always heard that could happen, which is a good reason to have black snakes around, I wasn’t sure I believed it.
But there it was, on a bank beside a small stream on Pigeon Creek, slowly working the copperhead through its system.
In fact, I went inside and grabbed a camera, one of those Kodak 110s, I think, snapped a photo and couldn’t wait to get the pictures developed and returned.
Yep, no smart phones then. You got photos the old-fashioned way.
I told Aunt Ebb about it and she was as excited as I was to see the photos and borrowed the two hard copies I had to show others.
That was the last I saw of them because, well, she was Aunt Ebb, and she loved things like that.
In fact, she had been snake bit at least twice trying to catch black snakes. At the time, I was told she would shed her skin each year after that and I believed it.
I was just a kid and I guess that made sense at the time.
But what doesn’t make much sense to me now is this idea of every creature having a useful and necessary place in the ecosystem.
Dinosaurs didn’t fare so well, probably because the food chain could not sustain them, and other species become extinct.
But I guess they all served a purpose at the time.
Here is the real mystery though.
We can understand the role all creatures play in the ecosystem, but not all creatures.
After all, what role do humans play?
It seems to be they can be more of a detriment to nature than help, and they are the only species that kills just to kill.
What exactly is our purpose to maintain a balance of nature?
Maybe dinosaurs asked the same question.
