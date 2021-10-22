The Labor Department reported earlier this month that 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, a troubling development that provides new insight into why businesses across the nation are still struggling to fill openings.
The numbers for September are not yet in, but it is likely that the situation hasn’t improved much. Unfortunately, some people are not wanting to work right now, and a variety of factors appear to be to blame.
Locally, many businesses in our region also are having a hard time finding employees to fill open positions with. In fact, the worker shortage issue is one of the top concerns that the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias hears from its members, according to director Jeff Disibbio.
Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, issues such as the ability of an applicant to pass a drug test or the lack of specialized training for a specific job were among the challenges some employers faced when it came to finding workers.
Now, factors such as extended federal unemployment and other related benefits coming out of Washington, the allure of working from home and a fear of catching COVID-19 in the workplace have created even further challenges for employers looking to fill open positions. And some fear that President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate could make it even harder for employers to find employees in the months ahead.
“There is a lot of speculation as to why,” Disibbio said of the challenge local businesses are experiencing with getting positions filled. “But I don’t know that there is specifically one good reason.”
Disibbio says some local businesses are offering signage bonuses and other incentives in an attempt to fill openings.
The challenge could be further exacerbated by the upcoming need for seasonal workers to fill holiday positions.
There were already 10.4 million unfilled job openings in America at the end of August. So finding workers to fill seasonal positions may not be easy.
Just drive around the area, and you will likely see a lot of help wanted signs on local storefronts. Obviously, we would like to see more people working once again. And just like Dissibio, we aren’t quite for sure why so many people are still sitting at home and opting not to return to the workforce.
Having a job provides a sense of security with a steady income. But the rewards of gainful employment extend far beyond earning a paycheck every two weeks. It provides a measure of worth and responsibility as well.
If you are a job seeker, now is a great time to find a position, as the market is wide open. There are dozens of good-paying positions out there just waiting to be filled.
