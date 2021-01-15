Just do it.
I heard that expression long before Nike adopted it as a slogan.
When I was growing up, almost any situation that required a bit of daring, or hard work, those words were often the only advice I heard related to my inaction.
“Just do it, son,” Aunt Ebb would say. “Don’t fret about it, just do it.”
I have no clue how many things I may have been afraid to do that I did because of those simple words, but I don’t recall ever regretting taking action.
On occasion I have passed those words on to my kids, and even my father at one time, several years before he died.
My brother and I visited him at his home in Pipestem. He was having several medical issues, which had sent an always strong, active, tough man to an easy chair in front of a TV. Although he had a pontoon boat that he used at Bluestone Lake, it had set idle for some time. He said he was not able to use it much, afraid he couldn’t handle it.
Since it was a very warm day that late spring we asked him if he wanted to take the boat out and do some fishing.
“Oh, no,” he said. “I just can’t do it. I guess I’ll just have to stay in this chair, probably die here.”
Such a surprising passive attitude for a man who ordinarily would have been the first to jump up and go out the door, walk directly into life, ready to face whatever it offered. He knew no fear.
But it was like he had resigned himself to a fate he didn’t want, believing this was the hand he had been dealt and he would play it as it is.
Those words came back to me and I said to him, “Daddy, would you rather die sitting in this chair doing nothing, or die out on the lake fishing?”
He paused a few seconds, then looked at us with a twinkle in his youthful bright blue eyes and smiled.
“Let’s go,” he said.
And off we went. He did great and had no ill effects at all. In fact, it made him feel better, and bolder.
It was ironic that he at one time would have posed the same question to others. He was a man of action. He didn’t sit around and just talk. He did it.
Like all of us, some of the action he took may have been judged ill-advised by many, but at least he would act while others would never see an idea go beyond the imagination stage. Talk is cheap in life, and love. Action is what really counts.
I have seen on occasion people who were afraid to act, afraid to change, although it was obvious change was needed. Afraid they would fail, afraid of so many things. Fear gripped and overcame them, the worry that something could go wrong or that they may be mistaken or this or that.
They would rather stay in that chair and accept a fate that seemed inevitable. It was safe at least, and familiar, requiring no responsibility, just taking what was there and living with it.
Of course, the majority of people who refuse to sit in that chair and decide to take action are almost always glad they did. That’s how we learn and grow and thrive.
I don’t think God gave humans the idea of making a rocking chair because he wanted us to take life easy. I think it is to be used as a tool to take a relaxing break from a vibrant, fulfilling life.
But fear is often an enemy, robbing us of talents and ambitions. Robbing us of living.
As Irish writer and philosopher Edmund Burke wrote: No passion so effectually robs the mind of all its powers of acting and reasoning as fear.
We all are afraid sometimes, just like the kid, or adult, who has never learned to ride a bicycle because of the fear of crashing. If they try and keep trying, work through the fear, they learn. And they are proud and happy when they do.
We all have our bicycles to learn to ride. Most of us do, and those who don’t always regret not trying.
Nothing was ever accomplished by giving in to fear, and I’ll always remember the excited and happy look in my father’s face when he said: “Let’s go.”
I’m sure there was still some fear there, but he had the courage to overcome it.
All that said, I’m not sure I could ever jump out of a plane, though. Unless Aunt Ebb pushed me.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
