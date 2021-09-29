A few weeks ago I was the first person in the office, and for a brief period of time, the only person in the office. So, of course, the phone started ringing, and wouldn't quit ringing.
The first phone call coming into the newsroom that I picked up was from a telemarketer — and more than likely a scammer.
You can always tell when one of these scammers are calling, as there is normally a delay on the other end of the telephone before they actually say anything. Thus, I had to say "Bluefield Daily Telegraph" not once, but twice.
At which point, the suspect scammer then began reading from a script informing me that he was calling on behalf of a major tech company. I'm pretty sure it was a scam. I didn't engage him in a conversation, and the call was quickly transferred to the editor's line.
The bigger question here, of course, is why are scammers calling a newspaper?
That doesn't seem like the smartest move to make, now does it?
If nothing else, the scammer in question prompted me to write this column. And, with hope, this column might help to alert a few more people to the actions of these unscrupulous individuals.
They are calling us, you and just about everyone else out there with a cell phone or landline on a regular, if not weekly, basis.
I can't tell you how many scam phone calls I get on my cellphone each week. Thankfully, most of these are flagged by the caller identification system as spam or scam calls, and thus I know not to answer. A few of these scam calls still get through the filters, however, including one scammer with a North Carolina phone number that calls on a regular basis. Of course, I never answer. And he or she never leaves a message. So it must not be important.
You should not answer these calls either, particularly if it's a number that you don't recognize. Never respond to an unsolicited phone call, email or text message.
If it's a phone call, and if it is important, the person on the other end of the line certainly has the option of leaving a message. It's as simple as that.
I never answer the phone if I don’t recognize the number of the caller. And now, with scammers and robocallers making use of spoofing technology, you have to be even extra careful.
So what exactly is spoofing? It’s a scheme where the bad guys make the number appearing on your caller ID on your cell phone to look like local numbers, when in fact these scam calls are actually originating from someplace else, often a foreign country.
Just this past weekend, while away from home, my phone rang. At first I thought it might have been someone important. That was until I saw on the caller ID that the call was coming from Jamaica.
Yep. Someone was calling me from Jamaica on a Sunday.
Sometimes you don't even get a human on the end of these suspect calls. Sometimes it's just a recording.
Here in the newsroom, once we realize it is a recording on the other end of the line, we terminate the phone call. No need to talk to a machine. Of course, if you stay on the line long enough, the odds are pretty good that an actual human — normally a scammer from another country — will eventually pick up and try to trick you out of your banking account, credit card number or social security number.
I will give scammers credit for one thing. They don’t discriminate. They call everyone — even the newspaper — and it seems no one is immune from this daily nuisance.
I know some people who will talk to and actually attempt to argue with these scammers over the phone, but doing so is not wise. You must realize that these criminals have a singular objective — and that is to steal our personal information. Normally they are looking for a Social Security number, a banking account number, a credit card number or other related information that can be used to steal our identity and our hard earned cash. In other instances, they will tell us we have to purchase a pre-paid cash card to pay a fee in order to receive a larger prize or more money. It's all a scam.
There are new scams circulating across our region each week. That’s why everyone should be vigilant, and on alert, for such illegal phone calls, emails, letters and text messages.
Never give out personal information over the telephone if you can’t verify the validity of the caller.
I hate getting these annoying calls every day. And I’m sure you do too. I also hate that they call the newspaper all the time.
But what can you do? It's a strange world that we live in. And scammers are a part of it.
The best we can do is remain vigilant so that we don't fall for one of these bogus phone calls, text messages or emails. It's not easy, as the scammers are busy coming up with new schemes on a seemingly weekly basis.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
