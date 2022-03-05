What a week for the Ukrainians who were at least perched on the ragged edge of peace only days ago. Now one of the world’s mightiest marching armies, representing a communistic force, is causing heartbreak and havoc within its borders. Although it is highly unlikely any of us, the common people, are being told the unvarnished truth, it certainly appears that the Russian dictator, who rose from the ranks of being a KGB spy, has dreams of conquest but he would not use that term.
No, he would say restoration. For those old enough to remember the halcyon days of Ronald Reagan, who together with Mikhail Gorbachev a generation ago, orchestrated the disassembling of the old Russian empire, along with the highly symbolic Berlin Wall, the understanding is probably becoming clearer. Putin has chafed with the thought of being denied what so many former premiers enjoyed – the cluster of states dominated in Eastern Europe by the fierce Soviet bear.
Even before President Reagan, in yet another earlier generation, the entire world was transfixed for nearly half a month in a showdown much closer to our own borders than the current clash in Ukraine. Sixty years ago, the Cuban Missile Crisis had us holding our collective breaths, often only with words of prayer breaking the silence. Those who lived through that, as the young President Kennedy passed a supreme test, will never forget it.
When the Soviet dictator dangled the threat of nuclear weapons on the world stage this past week, the old among us heard what we hoped we would never hear again and those of the newer generations felt the same fear we did in 1962. Unlike those days, this latest threat has not been completely averted and none of us knows just what to expect.
In the early 1960s, Americans were generally united and that was true again in the late 1980s. Once under a Democratic leader and the next time under a Republican chief. We have generally enjoyed that bipartisan strength. That is one reason it was so disappointing to witness not one, but two members of Congress, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, heckle the President during the State of the Union.
No one disputes their right to disagree. As the message goes, “I may dislike what you say but I defend to the death your right to say it.” That kind of outburst is usually reserved for other arenas, or at least it used to be. Maybe. A study of American history will reveal that members of Congress once openly carried weapons into the chamber. Re-read the story of Rep. Preston Brooks and Sen. Charles Sumner and it will make the antics of Tuesday night pale in comparison.
More recently, cast your thoughts back to the awful display of last January 6, when the national house of government was under siege in the most disgusting display of near-anarchy most Americans had ever (or hopefully will ever) see. Lack of selfless leadership for too long certainly showed its shabby side in that instance.
Hostility has never confined itself to Washington, of course. Less than 24 hours after the State of the Union remarks in a speech Florida Gov. Ron DiSantis, openly mocked students who wore virus masks on the stage where he delivered his remarks, saying “you can wear them if you want to” then with his most impressive scowl in place, growling “this is ridiculous.” What a fine example he set there for his three children.
And so we move awkwardly from one crisis to another, often without leaving one behind before the next one comes along. Go back in your mind’s eye to two distinct periods in the last (20th) century before this one. There was a period of relative peace following the end of the Vietnam war and another after the fall of the old Soviet Union. Even then, we endured energy crises, climate woes, labor unrest and the continuing problems of civil rights. The “good old days” were never, and likely will never be, as good as we imagined them.
Someone once defined war as “long periods of tedium punctuated by moments of sheer terror.” Very terrible for those involved. U.S. Grant said it was very fine to talk about war and battles and death but not fine at all for those fighting and dying in them.
Whether it be in the streets of Kyiv or the hallowed halls of Congress, we are constantly reminded that we all live in a world where there will be “wars and rumors of wars.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
