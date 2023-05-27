Highway 421 leads off Interstate 77 and toward Wilkesboro, N.C. Not far from Ingles Hollow at the Wilkes County Fairgrounds sits the North Wilkesboro Speedway, brainchild of Enoch Staley and some friends of his with enough money to grade out for a race track. They did that back in 1949. Well, sort of.
According to some who were there, the group had some equipment to grade out a track but not quite enough to make the track level. It was a dirt track, not to be paved until 1957 or thereabouts. But back to the equipment. The land was not quite level and so when the equipment work was done as much as the fellows could achieve, the first turn was several feet lower than the third turn. That meant the front stretch went downhill and the back side up.
Nothing else in NASCAR like it — ever. Race teams noticed very quickly how speeds changed and rpms (revolutions per minute) were much higher heading into turn one and quite a bit less on the trip “up” to the third turn. Fans seemed to love it while the racers adjusted and everyone seemed to have a good time.
On a good day the fields around the track and the roadway would be jammed with cars. As many as 30,000 fans or more showed up to see an entertaining race where the cars and drivers were close enough to touch. For the fans, that is. Just about every car was not only close enough to touch but nearly all of them did.
Sheet metal flew and cars came out of the race with all kinds of colors on the sides. Not all of them got through with bumpers (when the cars still had them) and headlight areas, rear quarter panels, etc., were usually crumpled in some form. Still, on most race days, nearly every driver whose engine held out was still running at the finish. A lot of them finished several laps down but they stayed out there.
Wilkes County was fabled as a genuine liquor-brewing location with not quite as many moonshine stills as cars.
The most famous local citizen, Junior Johnson, combined his driving skills with hauling liquor and made a good living at both until he was apprehended by the sheriff and spent some time in prison. Eventually, Johnson emerged and became a legendary driver who retired at age 34 with 50 wins already. He had a solid bank account.
Once Junior retired, he became a car owner, then a multi-millionaire and a national celebrity. Through it all, he kept a down-home personality which endeared him to fans. Note: Johnson never apologized for running ‘shine and said simply that when his family got into the business to begin with, they did so because they had so little money that one year his Dad did not have the funds to even buy seeds for the coming crop year. It was simply a matter of survival.
Survival was easy at Wilkesboro, since the track was small enough so that every seat was a good one. Mr. Staley was also a personal friend of “Big Bill” France, the founder/owner of NASCAR, so their partnership lasted a lifetime, for more than 90 points races. Every driver from the famed Flock brothers to Johnson to Richard Petty, the Allisons, Earnhardt, Yarborough, etc., drove on the 5/8 (.625-mile) facility.
There was some question about the exact length. In fact, it was likely that at least one competing group slipped over the wall one night and using a wheel like the Division of Highways workers use to measure distance, checked the distance around the outside wall and the inner one nearest pit road. They never made it public but seemed to find what they wanted to know and that was enough to satisfy them. Country boys are persistent.
Another thing that most large venues are known for is the food. North Wilkesboro might not have been as large as some of the tracks but the eating was always good. For a generation the menu was the very epitome of family cooperation. Not only did Mr. Staley own the track but his wife oversaw the kitchen. Reporters and photographers made it a point to never miss: 1 — the start and finish of a race and 2 — mealtime. There was no catered, franchise meal but good old fried chicken and homemade barbeque and real mashed potatoes.
Just the kind your Grandma served on Sunday.
Lots of small hometown restaurants dotted the local area and nobody ever ordered breakfast without being offered some real Southern cookin’. Lots of “Yankees” learned to love grits at race track time.
The press box was little and cramped and wonderful. Hank Schoolfield and Don Wilson presided over it. Reporters from small papers could sit elbow-to-elbow with Hall of Famers like Steve Waid of NASCAR Scene and Tom Higgins of the Charlotte Observer. Higgins was likely the best of them all and a former college basketball player who played against Bluefield College teams as a young man.
There is more. Lots more. Old-time fans can attest to the fact that for more than 40 years, every event at North Wilkesboro Speedway was an All Star Race.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Email him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
