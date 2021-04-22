I have a reputation for being an early riser, so I was tempted to rise early this morning and witness Earth being bombarded.
No, I’m not talking about a Martian invasion or anything that exciting. The Lyrid meteor shower is supposed to light up the sky Wednesday night and early this morning, but I wasn’t holding out hope for good viewing conditions. I saw snow flurries Wednesday morning and there were freeze warnings for today, so I’m sure the sky wasn’t in good shape for viewing.
I’ve seen only one really good meteor shower in my lifetime, but it was well worth the experience. This show happened about 40 years ago when I was attending Marshall University. I belonged to a science fiction and fantasy society, which meant that some of us were interested in astronomical events.
Well, it was about this time of year and a meteor shower was scheduled. We decided to try seeing the show and heading out to the countryside, taking care to get well away from Huntington’s bright lights. One of our member’s relatives had a farm or some other property where we could set up camp.
The sky was clear that night, but the weather turned frigid. I wondered if I was going to get hypothermia, but then the first meteors started cutting across the sky.
Most of the meteors burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere lasted only a couple of seconds. One actually burst and became several pieces before they disappeared. The whole group was in silence except for our cheers and comments about whether this meteor or that one was a “good one.”
I was freezing, but I was finally getting to see meteors. That fact made me decide the cold was worth the effort.
Since then, I’ve had glimpses of Jupiter and distant galaxies through telescopes, and I can remember backyard sessions when I saw the moon with crystal clarity through a telescope I still possess. If I had any real grasp of math, I might have taken a crack at astronomy.
The most spectacular thing I’ve ever seen in the night sky was artificial and absolutely unexpected. One summer night I was taking my sister’s German Shepherd, Boz, for a quick walk up and down my mom and dad’s neighborhood. The sky was clear and I don’t think there was a moon.
Suddenly, I saw an intensely bright light that lit up most of the sky. For one second, I thought it was a helicopter with a searchlight. The next second, I realized that I wasn’t hearing anything. Thoughts of a UFO arrived with the third second.
The burst of white light turned into a shooting star. After about a second, it burst like a Fourth of July rocket into pieces of green, blue and red. Each left its own streak of light before it disappeared. The whole episode lasted only a couple of seconds.
Oh, Boz wasn’t too impressed, and he was probably wondering why I had stopped to gape skyward.
Later, I learned that what I had seen was a Russian satellite burning up on reentry. People had seen it up and down the East Coast. Since the satellite’s reentry was a very short event, I counted myself lucky to see it. I was just a little disappointed that it wasn’t a UFO. I’ve always wanted to see a UFO. Sometimes I like to think that I’ve seen a UFO, but just never realized it. Maybe I’ve seen a starship from another galaxy and dismissed it as an airplane or a drone.
Some day the weather will be clear enough to take in a meteor shower and hopefully not too cold. I know plenty of places around here where light pollution won’t drown out the meteors as they burn up in our atmosphere. Conditions will be even better if the moon isn’t in the sky.
Meteor showers come to Earth every year, meaning that we all will have a chance to see one. I’ll be tempted to stand and relive the days when I stayed up really late and went out with my friends. Watching rocks that roamed the solar system for millions of years so they could plunge through the atmosphere and provide a moment of awe and the chance for a kid to make a wish is something worth seeing.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.