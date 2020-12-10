I did a double take when I learned Tuesday that General Chuck Yeager had passed away at the age of 97. For a really strange moment, I was surprised that somebody like him could die. He had survived so much during a career not known for the longevity of its followers, so it had never occurred to me that he could actually leave this world. I’m sure somewhere there were bold test pilots, old test pilots, but no old and bold test pilots. Well, General Yeager proved that idea wrong.
Years ago I read the novel “The Right Stuff” and learned that Yeager was once considered for the Mercury program, which was the effort to put people into space. If I’m remembering correctly, Yeager got fed up with the extensive and often crazy testing which came across as a lot of nonsense. Well, he had already become the first pilot to break the sound barrier, so he didn’t have to add a space shot to his resume. Frankly, I’m sure he would have been a great astronaut if not the best one in the Mercury program, period.
Everyone we spoke to Tuesday said that Yeager and others like him were heroes. There’s just no other title to give them. I’m just old enough to remember when astronaut John Glenn was launched into space and orbited the Earth. Well, he was sitting on top of a missile that had a bad reputation for blowing up when launched, if I’m remembering that correctly. I think somebody complained that a monkey could have been launched into orbit just as easily.
Well, that monkey wouldn’t have understood how it could have been incinerated in seconds if something went wrong. Yeager, Glenn and other pilots and astronauts like them knew exactly what could happen if something went wrong. They could die. I know human beings are the only lifeforms that know that someday they will die.
I’ve interviewed a lot of other people who could wear the title hero. One was an Army Ranger who was injured during D-Day by a German grenade. He managed to crawl into a cliffside cave where he almost froze to death and spent the night wondering what the heck was going on. He learned that Operation Overlord had been a success only when he emerged that morning and saw German prisoners being marched down the Normandy beach.
Then there was an Army nurse who served in the Pacific Theater of Operations during World War II. She and the other nurses treated the injured daily while Japanese planes arrived daily to drop bombs on them. A Japanese sniper hiding in the jungle took shots at them regularly.
People like Yeager and those veterans went into danger regularly because it was their job. General Yeager was a fighter pilot during World War II at a time when air operations over Europe were extremely dangerous. There was no such thing as a safe place aboard a fighter or a bomber. And test pilots were in danger even though nobody was shooting at them. When Yeager climbed aboard the Glamorous Glennis, the Bell X-1 rocket plane in which he broke the sound barrier, he knew there was always the chance something could go wrong. The same thing can be said for astronauts like Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins who went to the moon.
There was so much that could have gone wrong, and nearly did go wrong. Yeager, other test pilots and astronauts all knew the risks they were taking, and they did their jobs anyway. They’re a lot like the police, firefighters, ambulance crews and hospital workers who keeping going out during a pandemic and doing their jobs despite the risks involved.
General Yeager greatly deserves all the respect he received throughout his life and after his passing, but we need to keep respecting the people who keep going to work and doing battle with the pandemic. Yeager, Glenn, Armstrong and other veterans stepped forwarded and continued to step forward when dangerous jobs needed to be done, and they serve as an example of the spirit that’s needed to finally beat COVID-19 and move on with our lives.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
