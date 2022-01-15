Snow is on the horizon and probably on the sidewalk as we reach the ides of January. I know it is supposed to be winter and with all humble apologies to the good and honest folk who run ski resorts, I am one of those people who would be most happy if it snowed only in the far North. Nevertheless, it is not only the dislike for cold that has bothered me recently but also something very related.
I admit to being a frustrated meteorologist and confess that my favorite part of the news is usually the weather portion. I love turning to the weather page in the Daily Telegraph to see those little weather icons posted above the week’s predictions. Never do I fail to check the probability of precipitation. Once or twice a day I rummage through the computer websites until I locate a 10-day forecast.
Now, I am not the only one who keeps a close eye on the stratosphere. Bluefield High assistant principal Justin Gilbert has a reputation as the resident weatherman. Coach/Mr. Gilbert developed the habit a while back, particularly when he was the baseball coach.
Baseball, you see, is not a sport unaffected by the elements. Most of the time, with these turf fields at many facilities, sports such as football or soccer will be played unless there is danger of a severe storm or lightning. Indoor events such as volleyball or basketball are generally immune to weather as long as the highways are passable. But baseball or softball, now those are different and very dependent on what is falling – or not – from the sky.
So, Mr. Gilbert learned to watch the weather from virtually every angle and has deservedly earned a reputation for his calculations. Often, on spring mornings, he can be found in the hour before school with either baseball coach Jimmy Redmond or softball mentor Barry Reed on game days basing their plans on what the guru tells them. I go in to join the team as often as I find them in there.
Of course, family is a part of this prognostication process. Sister-in-law Marie lets few days go by without a report of what is happening on the rolling plains of Oklahoma and regions beyond. We learned years back that, except for those deadly tornadoes, much of what happens on the fringes of the Middle West is headed straight for us. My wife and I tend the garden or mow the yard as the occasion demands when we are pretty sure what to expect in the next 24 to 36 hours. It is simply amazing how often Marie’s messages prepare us so accurately for what to expect here in the Abb’s Valley wilderness.
Our weather, though, is mostly tame compared to what happens to daughter, Lori, and son-in-law Ryan. They live in distant Montana, where it can be 40 degrees above one day and 40 below the next. She worked about 40 miles from home for a few years and we would sometimes talk as she drove. Many were the days when it was hard to hear what she was saying because of the sleet and hail blasting her car through the howling wind. I was always nervous until she made it home.
To be honest, however, our conversations about weather are not always pleasant. Out there, school is not called off very often. It has to snow about 10 inches before anything as drastic as late schedule is considered because in the winter, there may be days on end with snow and 30-mile-per-hour wind gusts. I know better than to talk about a snow day. One year, they missed a school day because it was 44 degrees below zero. I shiver just to think about it.
Back to my earlier story now. Drift back through time with me exactly one week. I looked at my trusty little weather station at 7:45 a.m. last Saturday morning. When I finally extricated myself from underneath a mountain of blankets, I noticed the outside temperature was five degrees. No problem until I got out of bed and suddenly it hit me. “It” was the temperature inside the house which was not quite 50 degrees.
The electricity was working so I quickly raced to the nearest thermostat and turned up the heat. At least, I tried to. No luck. Cold air came gushing up from below. Turning on a dime (ours) I adjusted the fireplace logs and let some propane warmth come forth. With my wife’s encouragement, I began calling emergency numbers for heating help but like the people the day after the game, no one came.
Finally, a repairman arrived with a makeshift solution until we bit the proverbial bullet. We sunk our teeth in, signed on the dotted line and now with help from skilled technicians and layers of clothes nearby, we hope the coming blizzard will not long delay the installation of a new heat pump.
Now, if you will excuse me, it is time to check the 8:25 “what is happening in our neck of the woods” forecast.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.