As we all try to cope with this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, it’s often difficult to find much levity.
We sure are reminded of all the blessings we have though, and also not to take them for granted. Our lives can change drastically in the blink of an eye.
Who would have thought just a couple of weeks ago we would not have the freedom to eat in our favorite restaurant or to go see a movie? Or church services would be canceled or hand sanitizer nowhere to be found?
If someone told us a few months ago this was going to happen, no one would have believed it.
But it’s here and how long it will last we don’t know. We do know, however, that most humans are amazingly adaptable and can adjust to changing circumstances relatively quickly. Regardless of all the disagreements we may have in many areas, most people also step up to the plate to help their neighbors.
I will take a stab at a bit of a distraction, though, and point out one thing related to stopping the spread of the coronavirus that I hope doesn’t stay around after this crisis is over.
That is the handshake.
Maybe I am alone in this but I have never liked a handshake and see absolutely no point in it.
A little quick research revealed the handshake was probably of Greek origin to show another man you come in peace and carrying no weapons. The handshake generally has always meant a sign of coming in peace, friendliness.
But it’s merely a tradition and doesn’t really mean anything. We shake hands with people whether we like them or not.
As most of us have discovered during this crisis, it’s a habit and a hard one to break.
I have always felt uncomfortable with a handshake. We never know what someone has been doing with their hands. We probably don’t want to know. And there is always the man who has some need to show his strength by squeezing way too hard. Makes no sense.
And, yes, I have always been a prolific hand-washer and the handshake is partly the reason. Of course, most of us who grew up around here were made to wash our hands a lot anyway.
I read one article that said the handshake also has to do with smell, our way of smelling each other like dogs do.
A hidden camera revealed that after shaking someone’s hand people smell their own hands, not appearing to even realize what they are doing.
I have never noticed that, and I don’t really believe it. I have no desire to smell anyone.
Well, we tend to smell our children before they go out the door, especially boys, to make sure they are not going to gag someone. But that’s different.
When we greet someone, what’s wrong with just a hello and eye-to-eye contact rather than physical contact? I like the Asian custom of a short bow, a show of mutual respect, without touching.
Of course, if we know someone well, that’s another story. Hugs are often in order. Well, if we like them enough to hug them.
I recall when I was young being told to shake a person’s hand because that’s the polite, adult thing to do.
I didn’t like it, but I did it.
All this being said, after this is over I will shake a hand if someone extends theirs, but I will make a conscious effort not to initiate a handshake.
I prefer the fist bump or even an elbow bump, if someone needs that contact.
Overall, I actually prefer the eye-to-eye contact and a verbal greeting.
You can tell a lot more about someone looking them in the eye rather than shaking their hand.
Before the coronavirus, a column about a dislike for the handshake would have been considered maybe a bit odd and certainly trivial.
But now we know it’s not trivial at all.
Shaking hands is a sure way to transmit viruses and bacteria because people touch their faces all the time.
Some even lick their fingers.
I saw one clip of a doctor talking to people about hand washing and advising them how important it is to stop touching your face with your hands. She was reading something and before she turned the page she — yep you got it, licked her fingers.
Habits are indeed hard to break.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for theBluefield Daily Telegraphand can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
