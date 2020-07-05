Although not unexpected, the cancellation of the 2020 minor league baseball season for Bluefield and Princeton is still a troubling development. The region now stands to lose between $10 million to $15 million in revenue this summer without the Bluefield Blue Jays and Princeton Rays in town.
The economic impact of this loss will be felt in both cities, and across the two-state region. There won’t be fans traveling to Bowen Field and Hunnicutt Field this summer. That will translate into lost revenue for not only the localities, but area businesses as well. In addition to all of the fans, those players, coaches, and staff members from each team won’t be spending revenue this summer at local restaurants, service stations, grocery stores, department stores and hotels.
Sadly, this will be the first summer since 1957 that professional baseball hasn’t been played in Mercer County. And the prospects of another season of minor league baseball in Bluefield and Princeton come 2021 are still uncertain.
As area fans already know, Bluefield and Princeton are on the list of towns that could be losing their teams if Major League Baseball’s proposal to reduce the minor leagues by 40 teams is approved. MLB’s current agreement with the minor league teams is set to expire on Sept. 30.
While some area fans were still holding out hope of seeing a ballgame in Bluefield or Princeton this summer, the challenges of playing a season were insurmountable due to the coronavirus pandemic and all of the changes that would have been necessary to keep everyone safe.
“This is going to be the summer that wasn’t unfortunately but with the pandemic and the uncertainty of being able to maintain the required precautions set forth we’re looking at this point just to protect our players and fans and staff,” Rocky Malamisura, general manager of the Bluefield Blue Jays, told the Daily Telegraph.
The season for the Blue Jays and Rays was scheduled to start June 22, but when that didn’t happen, prospects for the 2020 season were dimmed. Then came the announcement on June 30 that the season was officially canceled.
Malamisura said getting players ready for the season would have taken time and resulted in a very short season. The MLB is only having a 60-game schedule, instead of the usual 162 games, with the first pitch set for July 23.
We hate that the season had to be canceled, but we aren’t surprised. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted almost all summer gatherings and events across our region. From fairs and festivals to family reunions and Fourth of July gatherings, virus-related cancellations have become our new normal. We can now add baseball to that list, too.
Still we hold out hope for the possibility of professional baseball returning to Bluefield and Princeton in 2021.
