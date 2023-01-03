A common scam — and one that could be easy to fall for — is once again being reported in West Virginia.
While there are different variations of this scheme out there, it typically involves a phone call or text message from someone purporting to be a family member, often a grandchild, in need of assistance.
Scammers have been known to call senior citizens pretending to be their grandchild, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Others claim to be law enforcement with news about a loved one. They often indicate the grandchild in question is in another state or country and in dire need of money due to an emergency.
The scammer will normally claim that the family member is stuck somewhere en route to visit and needs money.
“Most grandparents would do anything to help a grandchild in trouble because they are incredibly generous to family members in need,” Morrisey said. “That’s why it’s so important to exercise caution when receiving such calls. Think carefully before handing over money in these situations.”
Scammers rely on the goodwill of grandparents to shield grandchildren from potential punishment. This may result in those receiving such calls deciding not to check with the child’s parents, which is a big mistake.
Morrisey urges the following steps to avoid becoming a victim of the grandparent scam:
• Stay calm and don’t react out of immediacy.
• Get a call back number.
• Call the grandchild’s known number or other family members to see if there really is an emergency.
• Ask a question that only the grandchild would know the answer to such as a pet’s name, the child’s nickname or where they attended school.
• Never give bank routing numbers or credit card numbers to anyone via phone.
• Be skeptical of any request for a wire transfer or to use a prepaid debit card, regardless of who the requestor says they are.
It’s easy to fall for a call like this. But remember anytime someone requests money or personal information, particularly through a wire transfer, bank routing number or prepaid debit card, this is almost certainly a sign that you are dealing with a scammer.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
