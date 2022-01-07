It may be a new year, but some things never change.
Scammers are already busy coming up with new phone, email and text messaging schemes in an attempt to steal our personal and private data.
Everyone should remain vigilant.
Anyone who gets a call, e-mail or text message telling them that they have won a prize or foreign lottery, and all they need to do to claim their prize is pay a fee or a tax, should be suspicious. Odds are pretty good that this is a scam.
Or you are told that you have won a prize, but in order to claim it, you must pay for a fee or tax through the purchase of a pre-paid debit card. That is always a scam. And don’t forget about the unsolicited phone call informing you that a great-grandson is stranded in some faraway city or foreign country, and in desperate need of money. That is a very common scam that too many people still fall for to this very day.
Scam artists will frequently contact people by mail, telephone or over the Internet where they will claim the recipient is the winner of lotteries or other windfalls. In other versions of this common scam, the victims are told of money transfers or inheritances locked away in bank vaults or caught up in legal problems, which can be released only if the victim pays a certain amount of money.
A few common sense tips can help citizens avoid falling for such a scam. They include:
• Don’t respond to such a letter, call or e-mail. High pressure calls or emotional pleas are danger signs of fraud.
• Be wary of requests to send a payment by wire service, private courier or a pre-paid debit card. The company may be trying to avoid detection from postal inspectors or to get your money before you have a chance to change your mind.
• Don’t pay for something that is supposed to be free. Paying a fee to claim a prize or get something for free is another sign of fraud.
• Don’t provide your Social Security, banking account or credit card number to an unsolicited caller, text message or email message. Using your personal information, crooks can steal from you and impersonate you to steal from others.
If something sounds too good to be true, odds are it probably isn’t true.
Be careful and don’t fall for a scam in the new year.
