As 2022 dawns under cloudy skies, the deuces are wild in this New Year. We can only hope the coming twelvemonth will not be quite so tempest-tossed as the last couple have been. Weather-wise, in the middle-Atlantic, some almanacs are predicting a cold but dry winter. While that may not be quite what the school children anxious for a few precious snow days want to hear, it would indeed be a relief for older drivers who have to be out on the mountainous highways. We will trust to the Great Weather Keeper to continue to be in charge of the forecast. As the old fellow said no matter the weather it beats no weather at all.
In the case of a new year and the festivities to welcome it in, these traditions go back some 4,000 years, nearly as far into the past as recorded human history. The Babylonians had a festival of sorts which was linked to the cutting of grain in the spring. It was also a time when the current ruler was reaffirmed or a new one was elevated to the throne.
Astronomy has always been a central part of moving into a new year and it is widely recognized that Julius Caesar had to add 90 days to the calendar in 46 B.C. to make it coincide with his Julian calendar. Unfortunately for him, he was able to enjoy this for only two years, until his assassination by a faction in Rome. Caesar had come up with the title in honor of his own namesake, the Roman god Janus, whose emblem featured two faces, one looking back into the past and the other gazing forward into the future.
For a while, in parts of Europe, January 1 was for a time replaced as the first day of the year by other days such as December 25, which was and is celebrated as the anniversary of Jesus’ birth.
Religion also factored into the change from the older “Julian” calendar to what is called the Gregorian calendar. Introduced by Pope Gregory XVIII in 1582, this new version changes the number of days in a year from 365.25 to 365.2425 in order to account for various shifts in the universe. Experts note that this takes into account a deviation of about one day per century which was incorrectly calculated in Caesar’s version. It is also important in the exact determination of when Easter arrives.
In addition, this helps take into account the leap years, which are defined as “every year that is divisible by four, except for those years exactly divisible for 100, but these so-called ‘centurial’ years are leap years if they are exactly divisible by 400. Thus, the years 1700, 1800 and 1900 but 1600 and 2000 are. For our information, that comes directly from the United States Naval Observatory and surely we can all put our trust in the U.S. Navy, no matter what year it is.
If you are one of those prone to ring in the year with “Auld Lang Syne” then it might be helpful to at least know what those words mean. Some texts say it means “old long since” or maybe “long, long ago” or perhaps “days gone by” or “old times.” That did not help much but we can report that the famed Scottish poet Robert Burns likely wrote the two stanzas and that is probably all that any of us know whether we sing the song or not. I have been told by some who should know that certain singers at certain New Year’s parties do not remember if or when they sang any of those lyrics.
Now, back to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which I purchase at every turn of the year as faithfully as most of us break those resolutions we usually make. Benjamin Franklin and Benjamin Banneker notwithstanding, one Robert B. Thomas claims to have originated the book in 1792 and in the 230th year of its appearance, still boasts that it is “useful with a pleasant degree of humor.” He was 26, a farmer and a teacher, when the first volume appeared.
For those blessed to own land, the almanac says that an acre of crop land in America is worth an average of $4,100 and that the average household spends $12,667 per annum on food. Numbers for the food cost of the estimated 600,000 U.S. vegans who consume no red meat is not currently listed. For those who keep track of such concerns, an estimated 80 percent of Americans will pay more for produce that is locally grown. (With the present rate of inflation, we are all going to pay more for produce no matter where it comes from!). I think we are going to have our own garden made ready sometime this month.
As you prepare to shake the dust of 2021 from your trusty sandals, here are some trending ideas to ponder in the coming months: some 10 percent of all U.S. citizens have a credit card that they keep secret from their spouse or significant other, an estimated 70 percent of employees say that they got a raise after asking for one (try that and let me know how you did!), $8.75 is the average amount of pocket money that parents give to children each week, (for the fiscally romantic) the average amount of debt that a woman will accept to remain in a relationship is $121,230 while a man will only accept a $109,127 deficit. No comment from this corner.
Let us conclude our study of days as the New Year begins with a thought from the Dali Lama, Tenzin Gatso, who said, “There are only two days in the year when nothing can be done. One is called yesterday and the other is tomorrow. Today is the right day to love, believe, do and mostly live.”
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
