A lot of people in the community have been talking lately, particularly on social media, about the closure of the AMC Theater at the Mercer Mall.
One thing I hope everyone can agree upon is that it is a big loss for our community. Still we can take comfort in knowing that the Granada Theater in Bluefield is currently showing first-run movies (that means new releases) right now, and the soon-to-opened Raleigh Street Cinemas currently under construction will provide two additional state-of-the-art theaters for more first-run movies.
Located on the Raleigh Street floor of the Granada Theater building, the new complex will include two 50-seat movie theaters that will show first-run films. The new theater is expected to open around May. Each theater will have two entrances, one in the front and one in the back with restrooms nearby in the rear of the complex. A lounge area as well as a radius bar will be between the two theaters.
So if you want to see a new movie on the big screen in Bluefield, you can still do so. But instead of traveling to the mall, you will need to drive to downtown Bluefield.
A marquee will also soon be installed on the theater that will be visible from Princeton Avenue.
Already a number of first-run movies have been playing at the Granada Theater, including most recently “Cocaine Bear,” Stephen Spielberg’s “The Fabelman” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Now, let me jump back to the mall theater for a minute.
So far AMC Theaters has yet to respond to the emails and phone messages this newspaper has left with the company seeking a comment and or explanation for the closure of the theater complex at the mall. As long-time area residents know, there has been a theater at the mall almost as long as there has been a mall.
With all of that being said, I also realize that the pandemic had a big impact on movie theater attendance.
Once COVID-19 hit, most people watched movies at home. At the beginning of the pandemic, theaters were even closed.
Another big issue has been movie quality. Simply put there hasn’t been a lot of good movies released lately.
For me, it has to be a big “must see” movie to justify a trip to the theater.
Honestly, the last movie I reluctantly saw at the mall theater was “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” I say “reluctantly” because I didn’t think “The Rise of Skywalker” could possibly be any worse than the “The Last Jedi.” I was wrong. It was far worse.
Thanks Disney for ruining all of my childhood memories of the original “Star Wars” trilogy.
Since that time, I have seen a few decent movies at home on DVD, including “The Batman,” “Dune” and “A Quiet Place Part 2.” But nothing that I felt really had to be seen on the big screen.
I probably should have watched “Top Gun: Maverick” while it was playing at the Granada, but unfortunately I didn’t get a chance to.
Moving forward all of us will need to patron the Granada, and the soon to be opened Raleigh Street Cinemas in downtown Bluefield, when we want to see a new movie on the big screen. I know some people travel to Christiansburg, but that is a little bit of a drive just to see a movie. I don’t want to drive 90 minutes to see a movie. If I’m going to the theater, I want the drive to be 10 minutes or less.
So with hope the good folks with the Granda will be able to find a way to get some of the big 2023 releases in Bluefield. One movie on my “must see” list this year is “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”
Just like the “Rise of Skywalker,” I’m not particularly hopeful or optimistic about “The Dial of Destiny.” But I feel like I have to see it on the big screen anyhow just out of a sense of duty. Just like “Star Wars,” I’ve seen every “Indiana Jones” movie to date on the big screen, including the atrocious one about aliens from several years ago.
So that would be my one request for the new Raleigh Street cinemas. Can we find a way to bring Indiana Jones to downtown Bluefield this summer?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
