Finally. The old Walmart building in McDowell County may soon be put back to good use.
The structure located in the town limits of Kimball has been vacant for more than seven years. The Walmart store was closed in 2014, and 140 jobs were lost in a crippling blow to McDowell County. Later that same year, the building was acquired by a real estate investment company.
Residents of McDowell County assumed at the time that a Rural King, or another business, would be opened inside of the former Walmart. But that never happened.
Since that time, the town of Kimball and the McDowell County Commission had been working with the company in hopes of coming to an agreement and finding a tenant for the old department store site.
The town had been talking to the company for the last four years, according to Kimball Mayor Adam Gianato. He said two years ago town officials asked representatives of the company if they would consider donating the building to the town, but the offer was declined.
The town worked with representatives of the company for two more years, Gianato said. Then the firm reached out a year ago and asked if the town was still interested in receiving the building as a donation.
Gianato then called an emergency meeting of the Kimball Town Council when he received the news. The council discussed the offer in executive session and approved it.
“Then they finally reached out to us Thursday (Feb. 2) and let us know that the deed was in the mail,” Gianato said earlier this month.
The former Walmart’s deed was shipped to the McDowell County Courthouse overnight and arrived on Feb 3.
As a result, the old Walmart building is now locally owned by the town of Kimball.
That means discussions can begin immediately with prospective new occupants, and the town is already talking to a number of interested individuals, according to Gianato.
“To be honest, we haven’t had to reach out very much because a lot of folks have reached out to us,” he said.
According to the mayor, the town has already received between 10 to 12 “interested requests” in the property.
The mayor is hopeful that a new business will be operating inside of the building by this summer.
This is great news for the town of Kimball and all of McDowell County.
The old Walmart is an ideal location for a prospective business, and is large enough to house one or more businesses. The town also is looking at the possibility of developing some of the outlying areas of the property, which would allow for additional economic development opportunities.
We too hope to see a new business, or several businesses, operating inside of the former Walmart in the near future. The sooner this building can be put back toward good use, including job and tax creation, the better for everyone.
