Big changes are afoot for Mercer County Schools. Dr. Deborah Akers, the county’s long-time school superintendent, officially retired last week. Edward T. Toman, a veteran educator who was recently hired to the post, also began his tenure as superintendent with the school system last week.
As students and parents across the region already know, Akers was synonymous with Mercer School Schools, having worked 32 of her 47 years with the school system in administrative posts, including an impressive 27 years as school superintendent. During her long career, Akers provided strong leadership while also ensuring a stable school system.
Toman also is a veteran educator, having most recently served as superintendent of Wetzel County Schools in New Martinsville for the past five years before applying to become Mercer County’s new school superintendent. Before going to Wetzel County, Toman was superintendent of Ritchie County Schools from 2010 to 2016, a director and coordinator at Glenville State College from 2009 to 2010, superintendent of Gilmer County Schools from 2004 to 2009 and superintendent of Wirt County Schools from 2000 to 2004. He also has been a teacher and school principal.
Toman’s new job in Mercer County will mark his 21st year of work as a school superintendent.
Toman said he was immediately attracted to the prospects of working in Mercer County.
“I was looking to see what would be the best fit for our family and this area is incredible,” Toman said. “A lot of times you come through southern West Virginia heading south to the beach. We’ve been to the Princeton area, Bluefield, PikeView, Montcalm, and with Dr. Akers and her leadership, what a role model.”
Toman hopes to spend the next few weeks meeting people in the community, along with teachers and principals, while also working with the individual board of education members.
He also plans to set up committees with high school students to receive their input as well, which is a good idea.
We wish Toman the best of luck as he begins his new duties in Mercer County.
We have a strong school system that is supported by a talented team of teachers and employees who are dedicated to ensuring the best education possible for the children of Mercer County. It should also be noted that parents across Mercer County are strong supporters of their schools and teachers. Also of positive note is the number of new schools that have opened in Mercer County in recent years, including the new Mountain Valley Elementary, the new Bluefield Primary and now the new $9.6 million school that will serve students from the Bluewell and Brushfork communities.
We believe the future is strong for Mercer County Schools.
