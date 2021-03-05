It’s good to hear that new jobs are being created at the old Kmart shopping center site in Bluefield.
Between Gabe’s and Goodwill, approximately 115 individuals will be hired at the shopping complex on Cumberland Road. And that’s in addition to those already employed at the adjacent Tractor Supply store. Plus a sub-parceling of the shopping center parking lot has been approved by the Bluefield Planning Commission to make room for a third new business at the site, possibly a fast food restaurant or other small retail store.
The response from area residents to the pending arrival of these new stores has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly on social media. Motorists traveling U.S. Route 460 have noticed all of the work that is currently underway inside of the old Kmart.
Gabe’s, a popular retail chain with departments that include clothing for men, women, and children, workwear, footwear, toys and games, tech, home and garden, kitchen and more, will occupy 70,000 square feet of the old Kmart building. Company officials have announced a March 27 opening for Gabe’s. The company completed a two-day hiring fair last week, and plans to employ up to 75 workers at its new Bluefield store.
The new Goodwill Industries retail store/donation center will occupy a 17,000-square foot section of the old Kmart and will employ up to 40 people. Goodwill Industries of the Kanawha Valley in Charleston hopes to have the new Bluefield store open in late spring or early summer.
City Manager Dane Rideout told members of the Bluefield Board of Directors last week that the city’s planning commission has approved the sub-parceling of the parking lot area for another business, possibly a fast food restaurant or other small retail store. Rideout said Gabe’s and Goodwill won’t need the entire parking lot area, adding that it’s not unusual to see sub-parceling in a big box store parking lot.
The new jobs and retail shopping options that Gabe’s and Goodwill are bringing to Bluefield is welcomed.
It’s a continuation of the positive momentum Bluefield has been experiencing in recent years, particularly since the arrival of technology giant Intuit in early 2019.
These are exciting times for the city, and those individuals who call the greater Bluefield area home.
