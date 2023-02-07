Many longtime area residents have fond memories of the old Blue Prince Plaza, including recollections of the former Hill’s Department Store. It was a popular location for toys, popcorn and fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Now, nearly 40 years later, the old shopping center complex is undergoing a transformation that is expected to create up to 500 new jobs in the near future.
The three-phase development plan involves a company that will eventually manufacture its products in Mercer County.
Bruce Smyth, owner of ESC Brands, and Jim Chamberlain, the company’s director of operations, told members of the Mercer County Board of Health last month that its products are used for the anti-viral and anti-microbial market.
The Lexington, N.C.,-based industry specializes in the development of those products, and started phase one last year of the three-phase plan that will eventually include a new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the Blue Prince Plaza site, not far from the existing Mercer County Health Department.
“Our hope is … at full production, when we go into live production here, we will employ probably close to 500,” Chamberlain told the board of health members. “It will obviously be a lot of construction and a lot of growth, and that is our goal.”
The facility will initially serve as a storage and distribution center for the company products, which include cleaners, sanitizers, disinfectants, pet care products, insect repellents and specialized coatings. Products stored in Mercer County will be distributed to the eastern part of the United States. The company has other warehousing facilities in Lexington, N.C. and Chino, Calif.
Phase two of the project will involve a separate lab facility in the plaza that will work with both Marshall University and West Virginia University in analyzing new viruses and bacteria.
In phase three of the development, the new manufacturing facility will be constructed, creating silicon and other products that will be distributed to worldwide markets. This is the phase that will see the bulk of the employees hired.
Once the three-phase development kicks into full gear, area residents will likely notice an increase in traffic and activity at the former shopping center site.
It is good to see the old Blue Prince Plaza being used once again. The pending addition of 500 new manufacturing jobs is another significant win for Mercer County.
