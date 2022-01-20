Recently the Daily Telegraph ran a story about West Virginia becoming a place where electric school buses will be manufactured. That’s good news since it brings jobs to the state, but I paused when I heard the phrase “electric school bus.”
Electric school bus sounds like the name of a psychedelic Sixties rock band. I still remember a time many years ago when my sister, Karen, and I went shopping in downtown Charleston with mom. Shopping online wasn’t even science fiction, so you had to visit department stores – no, we didn’t have malls, either – if you wanted to see a lot of merchandise.
I think we were at the Montgomery Ward. We got off an elevator and I saw a corner where tie-dye clothes were being offered. The place had been dubbed “The Electric Mushroom.” I saw a school bus painted with Sixties psychedelic colors zooming across a vinyl record’s cover when I heard the phrase electric school bus.
Of course, things like flying cars and electric cars were things we were supposed to have in the future. We still don’t have flying cars like the ones you see on “The Jetsons” or movies like “Blade Runner,” but we do have electric cars. First there are the hybrids that have both gasoline engines and electric engines, then you have vehicles equipped with only electric engines and batteries.
I always wonder where I could plug up and recharge an electric car.
I know there’s a place in Beckley near the Crossroads Mall that has recharging stations along with gas pumps, but that’s the only one I know about. Visions of being marooned miles from a recharging station or dragging an extension cord from my apartment to my electric car always come to mind when I imagine driving one of those things around. I can go hundreds of miles on a tank of gas and I know that my car can climb steep hills. I’m not 100 percent sure that an electric vehicle can do the same thing in West Virginia.
Would I give an electric vehicle a chance? Yes, I’d consider one if I could take it for a good test drive through places like Flat Top Mountain, East River Mountain and Route 52 through McDowell County along with secondary roads. If an electric car can handle West Virginia’s terrain – a general once dubbed the Mountain State “Afghanistan with trees’’ – and could cover a reasonable distance on one charge, then it should be able to handle other parts of the country.
If an electric car can handle West Virginia during the winter, that’s an even better sign.
Now, I wish the new electric school bus project well. I’d love to go aboard one and see how it handles our terrain. I’m also wondering where they could recharge if school systems in West Virginia and Virginia decide to use them. Maybe more jobs could be generated by building the charging stations needed for electric vehicles. I know that not having any charging stations near my home would kill any electric car deal.
I suspect that electric cars and trucks will become even more common as technology improves and more charging stations become available. I also suspect that a lot of people will be reluctant to give up their gasoline vehicles until the new electrics become proven technology.
Cost will likely be a deciding factor. If electrics are less expensive to buy and to run, then they could start beating out gasoline vehicles. I don’t see that happening right away. Unless something happens to the project, electric school buses will be on the nation’s roads and maybe on our local roads as well.
I still think “Electric School Bus” sounds like a good name for a band. Maybe a Sixties tribute band or something like that. And if the band could get an electric school bus and paints it with mind-bending colors, all the better.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.