Aunt Ruby finally agreed to take me down the road and drop me off on the old Rt. 460.
She was laughing the whole time, making fun of me for having a “girlfriend.”
I was a gawky, homely teenager and, well, I was flattered to have someone pay any attention to me, so I guess it was kind of comical.
I walked up the hollow to her house and we did have a good time. Nice family, nice conversation. I think she really did like me.
But I ended up being too shy to follow up on that one and only “date” with her. Not sure she wanted me too anyway.
Figuring out such things at that age was a bridge too far, and I would later earn that the bridge to having at least a modicum of understanding of relationships was indeed a very long one to cross. I don’t think we can ever get to the other side completely.
I have learned a few things, and one is that opposites may attract, but they eventually repel. Of course, in most cases, it starts with an infatuation. As we all know they can be very powerful, like in, this is THE ONE! Finally, I have found my true love!
Yeah, right.
Experience can be a cruel teacher. I know. Been there, done that. More than once. I’m a slow learner.
So several years ago when my oldest daughter told me she had a serious relationship with a guy, I was anxious to meet him, of course.
Sadly, he was about as different from her as night is from day.
He was, she said, a very handsome guy and very nice. But after I had been around him for a short period of time I saw neither.
I am no judge of looks on a man, I guess, so I certainly could be wrong about that. But he was clearly self-centered and juvenile, probably wanting a mother and a maid, certainly a woman he could be in charge of.
I knew my daughter did not fit those categories. At all.
Not only that, they had few shared interests.
Although I told her the truth about my evaluation of him, in quite strong terms, she paid little, if any, attention.
Infatuation. The source of the old saying, “love is blind.”
Red flags were everywhere, and she either ignored them or figured that, well, it’s not that bad and he will change. They are getting along fine, so they can work any problem out.
Besides, she said, he’s smart and he is maturing.
Right…
People rarely change. Things another person does to irritate you only get worse.
Finally, mercifully, she dumped him before she made the mistake of marrying the guy, realizing the initial Infatuation was temporary, which is always the case.
Many years ago a friend and I were philosophizing on what the perfect mate is. She said it’s someone who is a mirror of yourself, or close to it.
The more alike you are, the better. And if you have any differences, they should complement each other.
I questioned whether I agreed, because I had never considered wanting to be with someone just like me.
With experience, though, including some bad judgments along the way, I eventually learned she was exactly right. The more alike you are, the more likely you will have a lasting relationship.
If you think alike, have a similar sense of humor, enjoy doing many of the same things, have an ability to be on the same page with about everything – yes, that works, and works well.
According to many experts, as well as Pope Francis, the number one cause of couples becoming unhappy and often divorcing is “misrepresenting” themselves before they are married.
We have all probably experienced maybe not being completely honest about things, not wanting to rock the boat or create any issues, so it’s easy to misrepresent ourselves.
Those red flags should always be heeded, of course. Let it all out, make sure the other person knows you completely, warts and all, before marriage. Because those warts will surface, without a doubt.
Of course, I can say these things with as much certainty as possible because I have learned the hard way too many times.
Honesty really is the best policy.
And that is especially true when evaluating spending the rest of your life with someone, which is, after all, the goal of marriage.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.