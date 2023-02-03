Pookie Roo was kind of an oddball in a litter of show-quality Pembroke Welsh Corgis, which is why I bought him for only $50.
“He is not show material,” the lady told me. “He is too stubborn.”
Well, I didn’t care about show material, or the stubbornness, although I soon learned what the lady meant.
I was living in an apartment in Charleston, S.C. at the time and took an interest in corgis because a close friend had one. I fell in love with the breed and wanted one.
So I took Pookie Road home and he was, in a word, quite contrary.
He wanted nothing to do with me, not even petting, and was always trying to get out the front door.
After a couple of weeks, he had settled down some, but still remained at a distance, like a very unhappy dog, which was, of course, disappointing because a bond should develop quickly.
I thought, my gosh, maybe something really is amiss in him. I had never had any problem forming a bond with my dogs in the past.
Then I made the mistake of being careless about making sure he didn’t have a chance to get outside. After all, I lived in the middle of rather large city, so a leash was always necessary.
I can’t remember exactly what happened, I think a friend stopped by and left the door ajar. Pookie Roo found his opportunity and he was gone.
A desperate search ensued with the help of a few friends, especially the owner of the other corgi. She was as upset as I was.
But we could not find him.
The search continued for several days, every minute we had to spare, and, of course, I called the pound two or three times a day, but no sign of a corgi.
Frankly, I was ready to give up. Poor Pookie Roo was gone, and I could only hope a kind person found him and would take good care of him.
But my friend refused to give up.
She had posters made with a photo of her corgi on them and we went all over Charleston stapling them any place we could with my phone number and a $20 reward.
I started getting a few calls, but they were all wild goose chases. A few of the calls resembled a corgi slightly, but most were not even close.
People were just hopeful they may get the $20 reward, I guess.
Six weeks had passed since he ran off and, once again, I did not see much hope, ready to give up.
I had taped one poster inside the back windshield of my car and was about ready to take it out.
I am glad I left it there a bit longer.
As it happened, I was outside my apartment one day when a guy walked by. He stopped beside my car, looked at the poster, and walked up to me.
“I know where your dog is,” he said, insisting on it even after I questioned him to sure it wasn’t just a remote resemblance.
We hopped into my car and drove to another apartment a mile or so north of where I lived.
It was a second-floor apartment in a rather rundown part of the city so I wasn’t sure what to expect. The thought crossed my mind that this could be a ploy to take that $20 bill out of my pocket and any other money I may have on me.
But I sensed the guy was being honest and I followed him up the steps and into the apartment.
There, on the other side of the room, was Pookie Roo.
When he saw me, he ran across the room and tried to jump into my arms, but his short legs limited his leaping ability so I picked him up and held him in my arms like a baby.
Finally, the bond I had hoped for was formed in an instant, and he was always by my side from then on.
Such happy endings do not usually happen, though, so it was a joy that story ended the way it did.
But I was disappointed in myself for being ready to give up, not just once, but twice.
My friend did not seem to understand the words, “give up.”
She was relentless and said she just had a feeling Pookie Roo would be found.
But I found more than Pookie Roo.
I also found a renewed determination to not back down too quickly from challenges, and to put more stock in my instincts.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
