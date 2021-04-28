The tougher needle exchange measures recently enacted by West Virginia’s Republican super-majority in Charleston isn’t sitting well with some health officials. These individuals believe needles should be freely distributed to addicts without question or restrictions. But state lawmakers believe there should be greater oversight of needle exchange programs to ensure that those individuals seeking needles also receive help with addiction.
It’s an interesting debate with pros and cons on both sides of the fence.
For starters, it can be argued that the new needle exchange requirements enacted by lawmakers and signed into law by Governor Jim Justice are mostly common sense measures.
Under the new law, agencies that operate needle exchange programs also will be required to offer other services such as overdose prevention and referrals to substance abuse treatment programs, both of which appear to be reasonable moves. Participants seeking to exchange syringes also will now be required to show an identification card.
Another new provision requires that needles be marked with the name or identity of the program that’s passing them out. That way, if you stumble across or step on a needle on a sidewalk, you will at least know where it came from. Furthermore, the new law gives local governments the authority to bar certain groups and providers from setting up needle exchange programs. In essence, it returns power to local governing bodies who have a better understanding of the needs of their individual communities.
Locally, a needle exchange program is still being operated by the Mercer County Health Department, and Roger Topping, who recently took over as the health department’s new administrator, is not supportive of the new state restrictions.
Despite the ongoing pandemic,Topping said the health department has continued to offer a “one for one” needle exchange, providing a clean needle to addicts in order to prevent the spread of diseases like Hepatitis C and HIV. He says Southern Highlands Mental Health Center recently came on board to provide counseling to those who ask for it.
But Topping maintains that the new state requirements will “cripple” the local needle exchange program. He points to the concerning fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified Mercer County as a potential HIV outbreak site. With the state now requiring tighter regulations regarding who can distribute needles, Topping fears the county will see an increase in HIV cases.
The problem, according to Topping and other critics of the legislation, is the stricter requirements may lead to people using and sharing dirty needles. That is obviously a concern. Of course, others are quick to make the common-sense argument that handing out free needles to addicts will only encourage a continuation of their destructive lifestyle.
Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc. in Mercer County, believes a successful needle exchange program is one that will also guide addicts into effective treatment and recovery programs. And that should be the goal of any such outreach effort. Without a needle exchange program, Puckett believes the chances that reused syringes will help spread disease is greater.
“Mercer County has a long history with Hepatitis C and HIV,” Puckett said. “We are listed as one of the 220 counties by the CDC as a potential outbreak county for HIV. I think we’re at 147.”
While there are valid arguments to be made on both sides of the needle exchange debate, nothing changes the fact that the new rules are now law. So all agencies and individuals currently involved in overseeing needle exchange programs in the state must take steps to ensure that they are in compliance with the new rules.
Even with the new restrictions in place, clean needles will still be available to those individuals who need them. But those agencies overseeing needle exchange programs, including the Mercer County Health Department, will now have to prioritize offering other services, including appropriate referrals for substance abuse treatment, to those individuals seeking needles.
We see nothing wrong with that.
