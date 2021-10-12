As a general rule, politics should stay out of the decision-making process when it comes to public health. However, some local health officials in Mercer County were not shy last year about expressing their dissatisfaction over the tougher needle exchange guidelines that were enacted by the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature.
Now, a year later, the issue has flared up again. Members of the Mercer County Board of Health announced last month that they were discontinuing the county’s needle exchange program because of the new state rules.
Health department administrator Roger Topping says the agency can no longer comply with the tougher state regulations. He argues that the new state rules keep those individuals who need clean needles away from the needle exchange program.
The new state regulations essentially created a greater oversight of needle exchange programs to ensure that those individuals seeking needles also were afforded help with addiction. Furthermore, the state also now requires that those individuals who are seeking to exchange syringes show a form of identification. Neither of these requirements appear to be unreasonable.
However, Topping says tracking each needle with a serial number and requiring addicts to sign in made it impossible for the county to comply.
The health department started offering a “one for one” needle exchange, providing a clean needle to addicts in order to prevent the spread of diseases like Hepatitis C and HIV, in September 2019. In October 2020, Southern Highlands Mental Health Center came on board to provide counseling to those who ask for it.
Some, including Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, also are worried that HIV and Hepatitis rates in the county will increase once addicts no longer have access to free needles.
There is no question that drug addiction is still a huge problem here in Mercer County, but it remains to be seen whether or not the problem will further snowball without a needle exchange program. After all, some argue that the process of handing out free needles without restrictions or oversight to addicts is only making the problem worse, not better.
As we’ve stated before, there are both pros and cons to having a needle exchange program in the county.
Unfortunately, that program has now been discontinued by our local board of health.
Maybe it is for the best, at least for now, while the pandemic is still ongoing.
Once this public health emergency is finally over, and COVID-19 is no longer a threat to public health in Mercer County, then everyone involved should revisit the whole needle exchange concept.
But for now, the best needles to be giving out are COVID-19 shots.
