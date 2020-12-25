In 1957, Russia sent Sputnik 2 into space as the competition between that country and the USA to conquer space flight was under way.
This Sputnik was different because one of the purposes was to explore the impact of the flight into space on a living creature, which in this case was “Laika,” a stray mutt picked up on the streets of Moscow who became known as the Space Dog.
The reason I remember Laika was because of a Swedish film I saw called “My Life As a Dog.”
It centered on a little boy who had a run of bad luck and, as they say, went from pillar to post. But rather than allowing his unexpected and often rough experiences get him down, he exhibited a mature and optimistic attitude.
“In fact, I’ve been kinda lucky,” he said. “I mean, compared to others. You have to compare, so you can get a little distance from things. And what about Laika, the space dog? They put her in the Sputnik and sent her into space. They attached wires to her heart and brain to see how she felt. I don’t think she felt too good…”
Laika died on the fourth orbit from the capsule overheating, but her fate was sealed as soon as she was chosen for the mission. They had no plans for her to survive because the capsule orbited for five months.
When I was watching the movie, the line about comparing to get a little distance from things stuck with me, I think because of the profound simplicity and truth about coping with difficult situations.
The quote came to mind recently related to 2020, and how it’s been particularly challenging mainly because of the prevailing threat of the pandemic that has changed the way we live in a way no one could have predicted and has resulted in the deaths of so many people who we all mourn.
It has also been a year of political chaos and deep divisions among Americans, creating a sense of disturbing instability.
But you do have to compare, get a distance from things, relying more on an inner peace.
Today is a day for not only comparison, but also of remembering the basic themes of Christmas that can bring inner peace: love, hope and faith.
Of course, history is rift with horrible things and all of the turmoil this year has happened before. Keep in mind the 1918 pandemic occurred during World War I. Nature and human nature don’t change much.
In fact, during the life of Jesus political chaos was routine, as were wars. Life in Jerusalem, and in most places around the world, was far tougher and more dangerous than it is now.
Overall, the world was a primitive and far more brutal place to live, with invasions, executions and persecutions common. Slavery of some sort was often a routine practice.
The average life expectancy of a person 2,000 years ago was 35 to 40, but that was primarily because the infant mortality rate was so high and it is estimated only about half of children born lived past their 10th birthday because of disease.
Vaccines and medical treatments we take for granted did not exist. Any person would have been very fortunate indeed to survive into their 60s or 70s.
Look at World War II and consider what happened to millions of Jewish people and others in concentration camps. We simply cannot imagine the horrors they experienced.
It is no rationalization to say that, well, we need to compare. That historical perspective is crucial to really appreciate comparisons. Regardless of 2020 and what has happened, the fact that the vast majority of us can peacefully celebrate Christmas and the other holidays during this month and do so in relative comfort is something to be cherished.
We are all in a way Laikas. We know our eventual fates, which is why Christmas is so important from a spiritual perspective as well.
Jesus preached love and hope not only for the short period of time we live on earth, but also the love and hope that are eternal and follows our hearts in trying to be optimistic and trying our best to do the right thing throughout the year.
As Benjamin Franklin said: “A good conscience is a continual Christmas.”
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
