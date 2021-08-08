Infrastructure is a big topic of discussion right now, thanks in a large part to the bipartisan infrastructure bill that is slowly making its way through Congress. That bill will include funding for the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway projects in southern West Virginia, along with new money for roads, bridges, water, sewer and broadband.
But another bill making its way through the U.S. Senate also provides federal funding for another important infrastructure-related project in Bluefield.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., confirmed last week that she is directing $2.8 million in funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 Energy and Water Appropriations bill for the development of a four-mile long natural gas line extension along John Nash Boulevard in Bluefield.
This gas line would connect to the existing cut-off point at the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and extend four miles to the nearby Cumberland Industrial Park, according to Capito’s office.
Capito says the measure passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee last week with bipartisan support, but she says further compromise is needed to continue the appropriations process.
John O’Neal, director of the Mercer County Development Authority, says getting natural gas to the industrial park will help to spur additional economic development and growth in that area. The development authority submitted the original funding application for the natural gas line project.
“We think it has great potential for economic development and particularly for that portion of Mercer County,” O’Neal said.
The city of Bluefield has been working to develop the Exit 1 area for business, so the gas line funding — if it clears the full Congress — would come at an opportune time.
The ongoing $2 million development project at Exit 1 is being funded by a federal $1 million Economic Development Administration grant and matching funds from local foundations.
The city owns more than 80 acres of land around the headquarters of the Bluefield Area Transit facility.
A preliminary study for a master plan, funded in part by a grant from Appalachian Power, found that between 12 and 15 acres of that land is developable, which is the city’s current focus.
Jim Spencer, Bluefield’s economic development director and director of the Bluefield Economic Development authority, believes the work at Exit 1 “could be the icebreaker to open up John Nash Boulevard for development.”
Spencer believes the new natural gas line will boost economic development opportunities in that entire area.
There is no timetable for the gas line project at this point, as the appropriations bill is still making its way through Congress. Although he is hopeful, O’Neal doesn’t know how long that legislative process will take.
It is our hope that federal funding for this vital natural gas line project is approved in a timely manner.
The project would be another major win for Bluefield, and the ongoing development efforts at Exit 1.
