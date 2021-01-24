My morning surprise on Thursday was a video of a naked man on my phone.
No, no, no — don’t go there. This was not pervy pornography but, instead, the latest crazy crime in McDowell County.
Watching the video, which was sent via text by a trusted source, I marveled at how the man attempted to scale a cliffside as police on the road below tried to talk him down.
Then I thought of the cold. Temperatures were below freezing. He had to be frigid during the excursion.
I watched the short video several times, all the while tilting my head.
Why was he naked? Why was he on the cliff? Why was he arrested?
So many questions.
I clicked off the video and began calling officials.
•••
We cover a lot of crazy. And it comes in many versions.
There is the lighthearted variety in which no one is hurt or injured, but the headline inspires chuckles.
Then there is the unusual crime crazy — the stories that leave us shaking our heads. For example, two relatives get into an argument at a cookout over the best way to grill chicken and one stabs the other.
Yes, it happened. Yes, we covered it.
Finally, there is extreme crazy. Stories that are jaw-dropping because of their extreme bizarre nature or level of cruelty.
Or, in some cases, both.
In our newsroom, these stories are sometimes described using an adjective that refers to the excrement of a warm-blooded, winged mammal. (But as this is a family newspaper and you’re likely reading it during breakfast, we won’t go there.)
•••
I prefer the crazy that involves no permanent damage to people. A few years ago I covered a car accident near Princeton with circumstances that were certainly out of the norm.
A young man was test driving a brand-new Ford Mustang when he lost control at an intersection, went off the road and through a garage, landing on top of an antique Dodge vehicle.
Amazingly, the Dodge had little damage. The Mustang was not so fortunate.
The driver was not injured in the crash.
•••
I have to acknowledge that sometimes we miss a story, as was the case with another incident in McDowell County that occurred many years ago.
A State Trooper and I were sharing crazy stories when he told me about a fracas in The Free State involving a man with known mental hygiene issues.
The man had taped a butcher knife to the end of a broom and was attempting to use it as a homemade spear against the trooper in the middle of the road.
“I didn’t want to shoot the guy because I knew he was crazy,” my friend told me, “but I had traffic stopped in both lanes of (Route) 52 and a crowd had gathered around to watch.”
Fortunately, the trooper was able to disarm the man and restrain him with no physical injuries to either party.
•••
Sometimes crazy is not just talked about around newsroom water coolers. It’s actually put out in body ink for all the world to see.
The case of Rowena Mills was a doozy from day one. The Mercer County woman was charged with killing her boyfriend’s adult son and decapitating him on Easter Sunday, which also happened to be April Fool’s Day.
We documented Mills’ case with stories and photos from the beginning, but the details that came out at trial were disturbing on many different levels.
And there were other things that were revealed as well.
On the second day of trial, Mills wore a “V”-necked shirt to court, and our sharp-eyed photographer Jessica Nuzzo noticed she was sporting a new prison tattoo on her chest.
Jess and I were both tilting our heads as we attempted to make out the writing.
Finally, Jess got the shots that revealed the scope of the tattoo. It read: “Special kinda crazy.”
Sadly for Mills, it appeared the word “kinda” had been initially misspelled and the prison artist had to go back over it for a fix.
Nope. You can’t make this stuff up.
•••
Thankfully, last week’s cliff guy was not injured — although he was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and for other assorted crimes that involved his public nudity.
It was a moment of crazy, but not a calamity or catastrophe.
And that’s the best kind there is.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
