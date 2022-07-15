Delving into the vastness of the universe as well as the tiniest particles that exist and are responsible for, well, everything, leaves me astounded and overwhelmed.
I simply have trouble fathoming much of any of it, much less having a sensible understanding.
Of course, these thoughts once again surfaced after seeing the new images of deep space from the James Webb Space Telescope.
The images are spectacular and puts the vastness of the universe into a more realistic perspective, including the fact our solar system is one of countless systems, far more than we ever imagined.
Does that increase the chance of life elsewhere? Probably.
But my understanding of science is so limited that I was a bit freaked out when microwaves came along.
People praised them as being so quick and easy, so convenient. And, admittedly, they seemed to be.
The machines could boil water at an amazing speed and cook things so fast it was really hard to believe.
Yet, I could not initially bring myself to use one. That’s because I didn’t understand how they worked.
What was going on in that contraption that caused the food to get hot?
I did some research and learned about the radiation and the speed of the molecules, all of which was mambo-jambo to me.
So it sill made no sense, especially when I saw the word “radiation,” which during the Cold War sparked fears of a nuclear war.
Would food be somehow altered to the point of being dangerous to eat? Would the flavor be retained at all?
Was it some sort of plot by an evil madman intent on world domination (I loved James Bond books) to poison the minds of everyone?
So I did not immediately use one, being cautious, waiting to see if any discernible side effects started showing up.
Like people starting to drop dead for no apparent reason or hospital emergency rooms being flooded with everyone who used them starting to act like alien pod people.
I had seen “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” so I knew it could happen.
Of course, none of that did happen and eventually I started using them. The darn things were so convenient and quick it was hard to resist.
But I did notice the flavor was not the same, or it seemed different anyway.
I just didn’t like the texture of the food and the flavor was muted somehow. Or i thought so, wondering if it could just be my imagination.
I wasn’t alone in my worries. Other had the same fears, including Aunt Ebb.
She started using one, though, because she didn’t cook and loved the convenience. And she concluded my fears were unfounded, that food was fine and tasted the same.
But then one day she told me a story, making me realize something that came out of the blue and very unexpected. I had become my grandmother.
All of her life, she had cooked on a wood cookstove. When electric stoves became popular she had no interest in them at all.
Not only did she think food wasn’t nearly as good, she was also worried about the heat source, not understanding how the electricity created the heat.
“Nothing like a wood fire,” she said. “That’s the way food is meant to be cooked.”
Even when Aunt Ebb and other family members bought her an electric stove, she at first refused to use it, ignoring its presence in her kitchen and being a bit perturbed at everyone for spending money on it.
As time passed, she watched my mother and Aunt Tham show her how to use it, and she eventually started cooking a few things on it because it was so much easier and quicker.
After all, no kindling to split, no ashes to dump, no waiting. The thing saved her a ton of work and time.
Just like my experience with a microwave, the convenience and speed of this new way of cooking gradually took over.
But the fact remains that I get creeped out sometimes by the realization of just how little I know about so many mysteries around me everywhere, every day.
Then when I try to learn about quantum physics, black holes, dark matter – I feel very much like Eeyore and my natural optimism is challenged.
But then setting all of that aside I can get in touch with one thing that brings me back – faith.
I had faith the microwave would not kill me, and I have faith that there is a purpose to, and explanation for, all of these mysteries.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.