Anyone who has a love for music was most likely heartened by the recent announcement of the Sternloff Center for West Virginia Musicology.
The musicology center is envisioned as a go-to place for anyone who wants to explore and understand the history of music in southern West Virginia.
It’s a splendid idea with the center itself to be located on the campus of Bluefield State College. Current plans call for the musicology center to be housed in a wing of the William B. Robertson Library.
Bluefield businessman and musician Pete Sternloff donated $200,000 for the project, with additional funding now being sought from supportive individuals, foundations and grants, according to the college.
Sternloff is an expert musician, especially in jazz and blues circles, according to Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart.
“We are extremely grateful to Pete for kickstarting something that has been needed here for a long time,” Capehart said last month. “The Sternloff Center fits perfectly with our strategic plan of bonding the college and the community closer together. We know we have a responsibility as an educational institution to gather, preserve and present a musical tradition as vibrant as any in America. The Sternloff Center now gives us the means to do that.”
Sternloff, who owns Ye Olde Ugly Duckling antiques, rare books and vintage goods store in downtown Bluefield, said the music history of the city and the region is long and rich.
“This fulfills something I’ve dreamt about and talked about for a long time,” Sternloff, a former city board member, said. “I’ve had the opportunity to play with some of the finest blues and jazz musicians in the country right here in Mercer County. I know how much talent we had, many of whom went on to successful careers nationally and internationally.”
The musicology center will archive and promote the unique, diverse history of music created and performed in southern West Virginia, according to Capehart.
The college hopes to have the new addition open as soon as this summer. It will operate as a non-profit foundation under the direction of the college.
This is another significant addition for Bluefield State College, and a big win for music lovers across our region. We applaud Sternloff for helping to bring the musicology center to BSC. It will help to preserve and enrich the region’s musical history and culture for current and future generations.
