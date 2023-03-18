For those of you who know more about everything than I do — which is probably just about everyone who reads this column — you will not be surprised to learn about the connection between Emily Dickinson, one of the great poets in American history, and slant or “imperfect” rhyme. Slant rhyme is using words that sound almost the same to rhyme so it is not exact. Some scholars actually think that imperfect rhyme requires more skill than the regular kind.
At any rate, just so my students recognize that not all poets have to be dead (unlike the movie title) or that any writer who has lived within the past 400 years is probably not worth studying, we in English 11 took a brief turn earlier last week and talked about the fact that “rap” music is often based upon slant rhyme, whether it is called that or not. From the teacher’s standpoint, that scored a few points with the youngsters and made them realize that talent lives across the ages and is still bridging the gap between past and present talent.
Rhyme and its pleasing sounds are just plain wonderful. As the late, legendary singer/songwriter Woody Guthrie said once when listening to one of his favorite groups, “It makes my ears wiggle with joy.”
Whether it be John Philip Sousa and the famed piccolo part of “Stars and Stripes Forever” or Beethoven’s explosive symphonic scores, there is scarcely any type of rhythm or rhythm and blues that does not have its supporters.
The recent stories about the resurrection of Hotel Thelma here in the Summit City recalls a storied past. Rock-and-roll giants such as Little Richard and Chuck Berry among the great African-American artists who played here and stayed here in the old hotel that may soon swing again with new fixtures and a bright future. What a heritage site that will be.
Just across the tracks, on the hill above the Episcopal Church, is the lot where the old Moose Lodge stood and who among the aging crowd of us can ever forget the Swing Kings, from Bland County’s Darnell Miller to the Goins Brothers of Bramwell and Bluewell’s Cecil Surratt, along with Boots Collins from Princeton and the late, great Grundy star Mel Street? There were outstanding gospel talents such as Viola Clark, not only an instrumentalist but an outstanding vocalist.
Speaking of instrumentalists, nearly all viewers of WHIS-TV and local live performances recognized the amazing ability of performers such as Buddy Pennington, who once played with Bill Monroe and the Bluegrass Boys, as well as Don Whitt, who sounded enough like Floyd Cramer to be a relative.
Just down the coalfield road lived Bill Withers, a Hall of Famer with tunes like “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” which are among the most-played songs of the post-World War II era. And lest we forget, since this is March Madness season, that right here in Bluefield, Maceo Pinkard composed “Sweet Georgia Brown,” the long-time theme song of the Harlem Globetrotters and a tune that has been recorded hundreds of times in virtually every musical genre.
Athletics, another highly popular art form, has had a kind of connection with music in this area that goes right down to the pocketbook. Over the past few generations, there have almost certainly been many fine musicians and ball players who did not seriously pursue becoming professionals because in many cases a good job in the coal mine or on the railroad paid better than either notes or base hits. Lots of artists have struggled to get by.
I recall advice from a veteran educator many years ago who said, “Go ahead and be a poet and see how much fun it is to be hungry.”
Many have managed to make a good living and still reach the heights with Darnell as a good example of a star popular all across the country and a veteran recording artist with many quality songs to his credit. One who not only played but also became a well-known recording studio talent was the late Ronnie Cochran. While we can appreciate the world-wide talent of our favorites from the stage, radio and television we are fortunate that we have been blessed with outstanding musicians in Four Seasons Country, too.
As a fan of virtually all types of music with scarcely enough talent remaining to play any of it except by pushing buttons, I believe it to be one of the highest art forms. As we all know the world would be such a drab place without the arts, whether that be displayed in pencil, pastel, oil, chalk, charcoal or on the ballet stage. Music and its rhythms certainly do help the world go round.
It is wonderful to see venues like the historic Granada Theatre come back to life, bolstered by the music and musicians beginning to grace its stage once again. From the ampitheatre at Pipestem to the new/old Mercer Street theatre coming to life in Princeton to the bluegrass stage in Historic Crab Orchard park in Pisgah near Tazewell and all the way down to the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, we have a wild, wonderful musical heritage that is not only going but growing.
For several years one of the area’s biggest attractions was the Bramwell Street Fair, which attracted major musicians to the stage including Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton. One of my favorites was the old country singer Ernest Tubb and I conclude with a message in contrast to anyone who might be discouraged from making music.
Les Leverett, a long-time Grand Ole Opry photographer in Nashville, heard someone say that Ernest could not sing, to which Leverett replied, “No, and he (Tubb) goes to the bank every month and puts a lot of money in there because he can’t sing.”
We’ll send that one out to all our friends and neighbors.
