It’s easy to envy those who have a gift for music, especially for someone like me, who was not exactly born with even a remnant of a gene that provides any sort of musical talent.
But I guess I had to donate my part to my brother and then to my kids, two of whom are exceptionally talented. I know, I know. Easy to brag on your kids, but they really are.
Besides, I have no problem admitting my own shortcomings, and there are many.
I also understand how music presents such endless possibilities, reflecting the complicated nature of our own existence and the variety of interests and talents it takes to function from a local level to a global level. On the other hand, it also reflects the steadiness of human nature, regardless of the time, place or culture.
These thoughts ran through my mind recently while listening to my oldest son talking about the composer Frédéric Chopin, playing some of his pieces and explaining the intricacies of the individual works.
Those thoughts eventually led to that complexity of existence and a conversation I had several years ago with a friend who professed to be an atheist.
She contended that the more she learns about people and the world, the more she was convinced that we are alone, we live and we die. That’s it. Nothing more than just the result of an obviously rare occurrence in the universe on this planet that led to the evolution of life forms.
Learning more about people and the world has had just the opposite effect on me.
And it goes back to the complexity of human beings, with music one of the manifestations of how miraculous our existence is, as well as how mysterious.
The more I learn about science, the more I am convinced we are not random, we are not freaks of the universe, we are the products of something beyond our understanding and we have been given the gift of rational thinking, which has no evolutionary explanation that I know of.
Not to get too philosophical, but it’s like in the opening scene in “2001: A Space Odyssey,” when the introduction of a strange monolith changed the way apes think.
In other words, the introduction of rational thinking came from somewhere else, not on this earth.
And not to get too theological, but in my case it’s a matter of faith.
Regardless of how many questions we may have, how many doubts we may experience along the way, the foundation that keeps us going, and keeps us from trying to analyze and understand everything to the point it drives us crazy, is faith.
Music is such a rich combination of the physical, mental and spiritual that it may represent the essence of just how absurd the idea of purposeless and meaningless life forms is. We are part of something far greater than we can ever comprehend.
Music also represents the commonality of creativity and all cultures and it is often called the universal language — a marriage of what we have in common, but also the fascinating differences that make it all work together.
That is particularly timely these days when so many people seem to see differences as something to hate or be frightened of or to avoid, refusing to see the commonalities and ignoring the fact that, without these differences even between people in the same culture, we could not survive.
Different interests, different talents and personalities, all work together to literally make our lives and societies work. Those differences bring growth and progress in all areas.
You don’t prefer Chopin? Listen to Beethoven. Or the Beatles. Or Bob Marley. Or Johnny Cash.
But my gosh, appreciate all of them.
In the final analysis, the more we think we know, the more we realize just how little we do know.
And in that humility resides grace, as well as the desire to learn, to understand, and to appreciate just how diverse we can be, but still live in the harmony that is such an integral part of music.
“Some people, were born to sit by a river. Some get struck by lightning. Some have an ear for music. Some are artists. Some swim. Some know buttons. Some know Shakespeare. Some are mothers. And some people, dance.”
– F. Scott Fitzgerald.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.