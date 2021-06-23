Years ago, Glenwood Recreation Park was a major venue for music festivals. Events at the park dating all the way back to 1920 would often attract thousands of people to the region.
For example, local history records indicate as many as 10,000 people attended a fiddler’s convention that was held at the park in the late 1930s. That same fiddler’s convention, which began in 1920, later morphed into a music festival that continued at the recreational site well into the 1980s.
Now, more than 40 years later, a music festival is once again returning to Glenwood Park.
“Music in the Mountains: A Celebration of Hope” is scheduled for Saturday, August 28, at Glenwood Recreation Park from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival’s organizers are hoping for a good turn-out at the event with the goal of holding additional music festivals at the park in the year’s ahead.
The concert’s site will be the same place where an amphitheater once stood. Performers coming to Music in the Mountains will be using a portable stage, but the Mercer County Commission is working on getting a permanent stage constructed at the park. In a legal advertisement in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Telegraph, the commission announced it was seeking bids for the construction of a new amphitheater and stage at Glenwood.
“We’re very excited. This is an amazing opportunity for Mercer County,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said of the upcoming music festival. “This is something that we have not done in over 40 years that we know of. I can still remember a bluegrass concert growing up as a kid and really being something special in our community. This is something that we need now, more than we have in a very long time.”
The community has rallied around the effort to bring music festivals back to the park, according to Commission President Gene Buckner. He says the music festival will be a positive, family-friendly event for the community.
The show will feature Grand Ole Opry stars including T. Graham Brown, The Malpass Brothers, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Jeff and Sheri Easter, and Delnora Reed. Chosen Road will be the festival’s host band.
The goal is to make this festival an annual event. Of course, there will need to be a good crowd at the park on August 28 in order to justify a yearly music festival.
It should be a fun day. Area residents who enjoy live music should plan on attending the August 28 music festival at Glenwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.