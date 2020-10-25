The sound greeted me as I exited our newspaper building shortly after dusk on Friday night.
It was intrusive, abrasive, obnoxious — and all-too-familiar.
Looking toward the slim tree line that separates our parking lot and lawn from the railroad tracks, I saw three dozen or so dark silhouettes in the branches.
“Thank you 2020,” I muttered, with heavy sarcasm and an added eye roll for good measure.
Once in my vehicle I immediately dialed the cell number of our production supervisor. The gist of the conversation was simple.
“We need to set out the squawker — STAT!”
•••
My colleagues and I at the Daily Telegraph are animal lovers. We rescue stray kittens, foster shelter dogs, help spay feral momma cats, adopt homeless puppies and more.
We have affection for them all, and wildlife is included in this mix.
But in the past decade we have had issues with one feathered species that has not been a good neighbor, so to speak.
Swarms of a certain bird have defaced our property and harassed our employees to a point of absolute frustration.
•••
It’s hard to fully grasp the concept of a mega roost until one has seen it — or smelled it.
But since 2009, we have wrestled with the problem of hundreds of crows — and sometimes thousands — migrating to our grounds to winter during the cold months.
Usually they arrive around election night (perhaps a commentary on the state of our nation?) or the holidays (Merry Christmas! Have some crow poop!).
•••
We don’t mind the birds, truly. But the droppings — well, that’s the problem.
It is difficult to convey the nastiness that remains when thousands of crows gather and circle over a building and parking lot and then settle into the trees to rest for the night.
The parking lot, sidewalks, cars, building and roof are covered.
Walking from vehicle to front door is like a massive game of hopscotch with poop in place of chalk and rocks.
And the smell. Oh, the smell. It is beyond nauseating. On rainy days it permeates the interior of the building as well as the outside.
Did I mention that a group of crows is not called a flock? Nope, it’s a “murder.”
A murder of crows.
Imagine that.
Perhaps the word was coined for the thoughts one has when sidestepping excrement while trying not to inhale.
•••
Regrettably, I have become an amateur sleuth on the subject of crows.
I have learned they are extremely smart, can be aggressive when provoked and are hard as hell to run off when they find a roosting spot they like.
Probably the worst encounter I had with the birds occurred some years ago on a Friday night. Most employees had left for the day, save for a handful of newsroom folks quietly working on stories and pages.
Our open, third-floor area does not have windows, but it does have several large skylights.
Suddenly, out of the blue, we heard loud clacking on our roof and then the sound of thousands of crows pecking at the skylights.
It was as bad as any scene in Hitchcock’s “The Birds.”
•••
There are methods of scaring crows away. But, when dealing with a mega-roost, we have learned it can take a multifaceted approach.
Fake snakes and owls can help. Yet I will never forget the day I arrived at work to see three crows viciously and savagely attacking a plastic owl hanging in our pine trees.
There is another method that is, supposedly, very successful, but it will not be mentioned here. Suffice to say it’s not appropriate conversation for the breakfast table, and PETA would very likely have a problem with it.
Our biggest success has come with the squawk box — a stereo, of sorts, that loudly emits the sound of a crow in distress. The noise obviously agitates the birds, and they soon move on to another location.
•••
With hope, our squawk box will once again do the trick.
The year 2020 has been rough enough without the added challenge of a daily tip-toe through the crow poop.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
