The State of the Union Address given by President Biden, and the rebuttal by Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to Biden’s statements provided much to contemplate. The messages were in stark contrast to one another.
We are all thankful that Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders overcame her struggle with cancer.
During Sanders’ rebuttal of the president’s message, she expressed the same tired rhetoric her former boss used as a tactic to attack Democrats. Associate every Democrat’s action to a small faction of the far-Left Progressives and the “Woke” crowd, convincing everyone culture wars are the biggest challenge America faces.
Sanders proudly announced that as the Arkansas Governor she suppressed the Radical Left by banning CRT, racism, indoctrination of children, and the use of the term “Latinx” in state documents. If only Abraham Lincoln had thought to ban racism when Robert E. Lee surrendered his army at Appomattox Court House in Virginia more than two years after Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. He didn’t, but perhaps Gov. Sanders could learn from the greatest Republican leader that ever lived. Lincoln said, “…repeal all past history, but you still cannot repeal human nature.” Racism and hatred will only end with education and enlightenment, not banning and denial.
When Sanders said, “Government exists not to rule the people but to serve the people,” it is almost as though she forgot who her former boss was. If only she had shared that bit of wisdom after Charlottesville, or the debate when Trump told white supremacists to “stand back and stand by,” or even after the Jan. 6th Insurrection when he finally sent his mob home with love and respect. Like many Republicans, Sanders doesn’t acknowledge the legitimacy he gave hate groups by incorporating them into the GOP in a crazed attempt to hold onto power and place America under authoritarian rule and an oligarchy.
Sanders should have requested Gov. DeSantis to ban anti-Semitic supporters and Holocaust deniers. Trump may have reconsidered having Fuentes and Kanye West to dinner at Mar-a-Lago. The Anti-Defamation League reports a 34 percent increase year over year in anti-Semitic incidents. This behavior has been emboldened by the rise of white supremacy groups and reached an all-time high in 2021 of 2,717 incidents—the highest since the ADL started tracking in 1979. This hatred is only multiplied by QAnon. Thousands of QAnon followers go on social media daily and spew hate and obscure conspiracy theories.
Recently a Neo-Nazi and Maryland woman allegedly plotted to attack the power grid and send Baltimore into darkness and chaos. The culprits were captured, but if you follow the news, you are aware the power grid was attacked more than 100 times in 2022. Neo-Nazis and white supremacists are extremely dangerous. Homeland Security and the FBI indicate extremist’s objective is to cause widespread, rolling blackouts leading to riots and looting costing billions of dollars. Their fanatical goal is chaos and mayhem to prompt race wars.
In this country, there are approximately 6,400 power plants, thousands of miles of transmission lines, and 55,000 substations owned by 3,000 companies. There is no federally mandated policy on the national level for safety and protection of the power grid. Imagine the cost if companies are required to provide infrastructure and security measures to protect the power grid.
Biden and Sanders expressed legitimate concerns about the future of our country. Which frightens you the most, far Left Progressive “wokeness” or far Right Conservative domestic terrorism? If we could control the fringe elements of both parties, we would be better off. That’s not happening, so it’s up to all of us to call out hatred whenever we encounter it. This is Black History month which, by the way, is also American History. At least DeSantis and Sanders haven’t banned this celebration of diversity which helped make this country great, not yet anyway.
Don V. Hylton,
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.