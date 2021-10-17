A massive earth moving project now underway in the Western District of Tazewell County is helping to clear the way for a $228 million fish farm, a transformative project for the greater Southwest Virginia region that will produce 20,000 tons of salmon per year for a global market while creating more than 200 new jobs locally.
The fish farm, better known as Project Jonah, has been in the planning stages for years. But now with the start of excavation work along 200 acres of land that is located adjacent to Southwest Virginia Community College’s Wardell campus, the project is moving closer to reality.
Pure Salmon, an international aquaculture company based in Abu Dhabi, is constructing the more than 750,000 square-foot facility. The $228 million project, when completed, will be the world’s largest vertically integrated aquaculture facility, according to the company.
Paul Insk, project manager for Pure Salmon Virginia, said about 450,000 cubic yards of dirt has been moved from the site so far with well over a million cubic yards still to go. He says about 20,000 cubic yards of rock has been brought in primarily for the foundation work.
Electrical meter installation work to the site is expected to be completed by year’s end, and an access road from the fish farm to U.S. Route 19-460 should be finished in early 2022. By 2023, Insk estimates enough progress will be made for the salmon eggs to be brought in, although work on other parts of the facility will continue at that time.
“It is not an overnight process,” Insk told the Daily Telegraph during a recent tour of the construction site. “We are blending construction and fish growth. We will obviously ramp up as the fish get bigger and we need more space.”
Insk says permanent employees will come on board before the eggs arrive to prepare for the work and be ready to go.
When completed, the fish farm will be about 30 feet tall with different levels inside to handle the entire process, from growing the salmon to processing and packaging, and ultimately getting the product ready for market.
This is an exciting project for Tazewell County that will provide a significant economic boost to the Southwest Virginia region. In addition to the new jobs and tax revenue that will be created by the facility, the fish farm also will be providing salmon to a worldwide market, which puts Tazewell County on the map and opens the door for new business networking options. Furthermore, the company is planning to work with local vendors and businesses to help with everything from general labor to supply and services.
Other support and “spin off” industries also will likely move in once the facility is operational to help with the needed products and services the fish farm will require for its daily operations, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.
“It is also employment, good jobs, jobs that are not minimum wage,” Young said of the project. “That is the opportunity we have been looking for for a long time.”
We, too, are excited about the potential for Project Jonah, and the urgently needed economic diversification it will bring to the Southwest Virginia region. Seeing the massive excavation project currently underway near Wardell means this long-awaited effort is finally on a fast track toward completion.
