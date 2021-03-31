Residents who travel Bluefield Avenue in the city on a regular basis have probably noticed all of the work that is now underway on the land adjacent to Flowers Bakery. This construction project is the long-planned $2.7 million transfer station that will serve riders of the Bluefield Area Transit system.
A ceremonial groundbreaking for the project was held Monday at the Bluefield Arts Center. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice were on hand for the celebration.
The Larlyn Patrick McKinney Regional Transfer Center is named after Patrick McKinney, the long-time director of the Bluefield Area Transit system. Under McKinney’s leadership, the BAT system has grown considerably since 1998. During that time, it expanded from three routes and five employees to nine routes and 32 employees today. Ridership on the BAT system also increased from 60,000 citizens to a pre-COVID high of 225,000.
It has taken the city of Bluefield a long time to get to this point, as the project itself was first proposed several years ago.
Once the transfer station is finished later this year, it will provide riders of the BAT system a safe, enclosed, handicap-accessible facility to wait inside of while transferring buses. It will include restrooms and a controlled climate. That means riders of the transit system will no longer have to stand outside in the rain and snow while waiting to transfer buses. The new facility will also shelter Greyhound bus passengers.
Riders of the transit system used an open-air shelter/kiosk on Princeton Avenue for years that left them exposed to the elements. They were recently diverted to a temporary transfer hub located inside of the former Gulf Station on Bluefield Avenue.
The new transfer station is certainly needed, as the number of riders utilizing the public transit system continues to rise.
Bluefield Area Transit serves Mercer and McDowell counties as well as the cities of Bluefield and Welch. In 2019, the transit system carried nearly 212,000 passengers, including 127,983 senior citizens and 15,966 passengers with disabilities.
Planning for the facility dates back to 2017. Its design was inspired by the former Colonial Intermodal Center vision for the city. Just like everything else, the project was slowed by the coronavirus pandemic. However, now that construction is finally underway, this long-awaited project will soon be a reality for the city, and those citizens who make regular use of the BAT system.
It’s a welcomed project that will help in meeting the region’s growing public transportation needs.
